Ellie Thumann Turns Heads on Red Carpet in Stunning Black Split Hem Gown
After weeks and months of anticipation, the day has finally come. Friday, Sept. 6, brought the start of New York Fashion Week, the highly-anticipated event where luxury designers have the chance to showcase their inspiring collections.
Not only does the event bring much in the way of new trends and exciting fashion developments, but it always manages to draw the most fashionable celebrities out in droves—and leave us with a lot of fashion inspiration in the aftermath. Among those who have become a fixture at the annual event is two-time SI Swimsuit star Ellie Thumann.
The model and content creator wouldn’t miss a chance to celebrate her favorite brands in her best red carpet fashion. She proved as much on Thursday evening. Though the night before the official start to NYFW, events kicked off in earnest, ushering in the week in style. That’s just what Thumann chose to do, too.
She took the red carpet at a Bulgari event in a stunning black gown, featuring a high neckline and a (likewise) high side slit. The 22-year-old paired the black number with strappy gold high heels, a small gold clutch and delicate gold jewelry for a classy (and classic!) evening look.
With a whole week of runway shows, receptions and parties ahead, we’re sure this attire won’t be the only eye-catching look from the content creator. But it certainly was a showstopping first outfit, and one that we will look to for inspiration as summer turns to fall.