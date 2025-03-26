Ellie Thumann Is a Sizzling Sensation in Strapless Cheetah Bikini for SI Swim Return
Ellie Thumann is back—and fiercer than ever—for her third SI Swimsuit feature, bringing her signature charm, radiant smile and effortless beauty to the shores of Bermuda. The 23-year-old model, content creator and mental health advocate was photographed by Ben Watts for the 2025 issue, marking her third consecutive appearance with the brand. While we’re beyond excited to welcome her back to the SI Swimsuit family, it comes as no surprise that her journey with the franchise continues to flourish.
After making her rookie debut in Puerto Rico in 2023 and returning to the fold in Mexico last year, Thumann has only continued to evolve in front of the camera. With each shoot, she steps further into her power, radiating self-love and assurance. “Everything is hard before it’s easy, and I’m entering a stage in my life where I’m finally witnessing the results of this and embracing my most confident self,” she said while on location with the team this month.
Her breathtaking 2025 reveal image just dropped, and if it’s any indication of what’s to come, we simply can’t wait for her full gallery to arrive in May. Shop her animal-print suit from Candice Swanepoel’s brand, Tropic of C, below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Tropic of C mariel top in baby cheetah, $100 and lo bottom in baby cheetah, $90 (tropicofc.com)
This stunning suit is from Tropic of C’s eco-conscious Peach Perfect collection. The top features a demi-cup silhouette with underwire support and a secure back closure, fully lined for all-day comfort and just the right amount of coverage. The matching low-rise bottoms, designed in the brand’s newest digitally printed Spotted Amber pattern, offer cheeky coverage and can be styled at the hips or pulled higher for a leg-lengthening fit. Made from a buttery-soft blend of regenerated nylon and elastane, the suit is engineered with superior two-way stretch, a gently brushed matte finish and built-in UV protection.
Known for her bright personality and creative eye, the Arizona native, who now lives in South Carolina, has captured the hearts of more than 4.4 million followers across platforms. She launched her YouTube channel in 2014 and has since built a deeply loyal audience who’ve grown up alongside her, through cross-country moves, navigating teenage years and celebrating exciting career milestones.
Thumann’s modeling résumé includes partnerships with Bvlgari, Giorgio Armani, Coach, Prada Beauty and Victoria’s Secret PINK, and she’s been a front-row fixture at Fashion Month shows for designers like Michael Kors and Max Mara. But even with a growing portfolio and global fanbase, she remains grounded in authenticity—something she attributes as the key to her success.
Her latest SI Swimsuit shoot in Bermuda is a testament to her evolution—a moment that reflects not only her mesmerizing beauty, but her resilience, joy and ability to inspire. Read more about her return here and stay tuned for the 2025 magazine hitting stands this May.