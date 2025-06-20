Swimsuit

Ellie Thumann Stunned in This Barely-There Wrap Cheetah One-Piece in Bermuda

The three-time SI Swimsuit model was photographed by Ben Watts for her 2025 feature.

Ananya Panchal

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Hat by Eugenia Kim.
Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Hat by Eugenia Kim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann’s SI Swimsuit 2025 gallery dropped in May, and one look in particular continues to live rent-free in our minds.

The 23-year-old traveled to Bermuda with photographer Ben Watts for her feature in this year’s magazine. The content creator made waves in a barely-there cheetah print one-piece from Andi Bagus. The sultry, backless style—complete with a plunging neckline and waist tie—was a standout in her dreamy beachside photo shoot earlier this year. Styled with her signature sun-kissed glow and tousled waves, the look perfectly captured Thumann’s confident, playful energy in her third consecutive year with the franchise.

The Sumatra ($79) colorway is a bold twist on the brand’s bestselling bikini of the same print. It features a tie-at-the-waist and halter-neck silhouette designed to flatter and elongate the figure. The fully backless construction and unlined fit amplify its barely-there appeal, while the doubled synthetic stretch fabric ensures comfort and flexibility. Shop more at andi-bagus.com.

Thumann, who posed for Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico for her rookie debut in 2023 and Yu Tsai in Mexico for last year’s 60th anniversary issue, returned this year with even more poise and confidence. “Year three, oh my gosh. I feel like it never gets less scary,” she said while on the red carpet at the official magazine launch party in New York City last month. “This part is very intimidating, but I feel like I’ve grown so much over the last three years. And the feeling of going down the elevator [from] the first year to now is so surreal. It’s been so nice to reunite with everyone as well, and I’m just excited for a really fun night.”

The South Carolina resident echoed that sentiment of self-growth while on location with the team, noting “Everything is hard before it’s easy, and I’m entering a stage in my life where I’m finally witnessing the results of this and embracing my most confident self.”

Known for her authentic and approachable online presence, the Arizona native has built a following of more than 4.4 million across platforms since launching her YouTube channel as a preteen. Whether she’s filming GRWMs, vlogging her travels or sharing candid updates about wellness, Thumann consistently balances glamour with vulnerability.

Her SI Swimsuit journey has become a natural extension of that ethos. She’s also been open about her mental health, often reflecting on how growing up in the spotlight and online has shaped her outlook today.

