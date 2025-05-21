Ellie Thumann Felt Like Part of the Fabulous ‘Flintstones’ Family in This Cheetah Bikini
Ellie Thumann is officially a three-time SI Swimsuit star, and with each year, her confidence, style and on-camera presence have only grown stronger. In 2023, she made her debut in Puerto Rico with Derek Kettela, followed by a glamorous 2024 shoot in Mexico with Yu Tsai.
For this year’s magazine, the 23-year-old traveled to the vibrant shores of Bermuda, where she posed for photographer Ben Watts and stepped fully into her power.
We caught up with the model on the red carpet ahead of the official 2025 issue launch party at the Hard Rock Hotel New York last Thursday, where Thumann reflected on how far she’s come—and which of her many stunning swimsuits stood out.
Her favorite look was the one revealed alongside the announcement of her return to the fold in March. “I felt like I looked like a little pebble… What is it? Flintstones! That’s what I’m looking for. And I have like the little like bangles on. It was really fun,” she said.
Mariel top, $100 and lo bottom, $ 95
She was referring to the strapless cheetah-print set from Tropic of C: a bold, high-fashion pick from Candice Swanepoel’s swimwear line. The bandeau-style top features underwire support, a structured silhouette and a secure back closure, while the low-rise bottoms are designed in the brand’s new baby cheetah print with cheeky coverage and an adjustable fit. Made from the label’s Peach Perfect fabric, the set is crafted with eco-conscious materials, UV protection and a silky-soft matte finish.
Thumann’s look was styled with chunky teal statement bangles, a matching vibrant necklace and a tousled topknot. Her glam was glowy and effortless, with a luminous, natural base, rosy cheeks, wispy lashes, feathered brows and a glossy mauve lip—makeup artist Jodie Boland never fails.
But beyond the fashion, Thumann’s third year with the brand also marked a personal milestone.
“Year three, oh my gosh. I feel like it never gets less scary,” she shared on the carpet. “This part is very intimidating, but I feel like I’ve grown so much over the last three years. And the feeling of going down the elevator [from] the first year to now is so surreal. It’s been so nice to reunite with everyone as well, and I’m just excited for a really fun night.”
Thumann, who started her YouTube channel at just 12 years old, has grown up in front of the camera. Now with more than 4.4 million followers across platforms, she’s an ambassador for Alo Yoga and Victoria’s Secret PINK, and has worked with high-profile brands like Bvlgari, Giorgio Armani, Prada Beauty, Cavalli and Coach. Through it all, she’s remained grounded, using her platform to open up about mental health, PCOS and her journey with anxiety.