Emily DiDonato Embraces One of Autumn’s Trendiest Colors for Chic ‘Date Night’ Look
Emily DiDonato took everything we love about fall fashion and combined them into a cohesive ensemble that’s fun, flirty and, most importantly, stylish.
The SI Swimsuit model took to her Instagram account this week to showcase her latest head-turning outfit. Burgundy is clearly one of DiDonato’s best colors, and this outfit proved it. The top half featured an oversized burgundy leather bomber jacket that stopped just past her waist. Underneath, she wore a romantic maxi dress with large red roses displayed throughout. A pair of black heeled booties introduced a new shade to the mix, while also adding some height to her silhouette.
Bringing everything together was a burgundy clutch. However, her lip color of the same hue also deserves the same sentiment, making her soft yet bold date night glam a true 10 out of 10.
Replicate DiDonato’s Look
For those out there who are impressed with DiDonato’s date night attire and want to get in on this cool girl aesthetic, she’s got you covered. In a separate Instagram post, she shared an OOTD (outfit of the day) check, listing where she purchased each item she had on.
The Frankie Shop
Starting with the statement piece of the ensemble, the edgy leather jacket. While not in the exact deep wine hue DiDonato wore, this Prescott Faux Leather Jacket ($495) from The Frankie Shop is still worth adding to your wardrobe. Its sleek and sophisticated aura will make you the star of any room you walk into.
Other similar options include the Nalden Padded Bomber Jacket ($259) and the Arbor Crackled Faux Leather Jacket ($275).
Jean Paul Gaultier
Nothing says date night-ready like a couple of red roses. The blurry effect of The Long Red Blurry Roses Dress ($760) will almost put you into a fashion-induced haze, blown away by how something so simple can look so elegant and refined. Bonus points for the half-sleeve look, which certainly adds extra flair.
Looking for a set instead of a dress? A similar look could be achieved with The Red Blurry Roses Skort ($700), as well as its partner, The Red Blurry Roses Top ($450).
KHAITE
Any black boot will work with this look, so long as you ensure the heel is an inch or two high so the dress covers the feet, like this Andee Ankle Boot ($1,280). Also, leather works best here to match the leather jacket.
A similar option on the site is the Nevada Stretch Low Boot ($1,680) if you’d prefer a thinner heel.
Amazon
Who said that you have to spend a pretty penny to get that high-fashion look? DiDonato proves this is far from the truth, as you can still deliver a baller outfit while balling on a budget. This Formal Satchel Leather Evening ($56) still gives luxury vibes at a lower price point.
And it’s twin, the Formal Handmade Woven Shoulder Handbag, is even more inexpensive, currently priced at just $16.