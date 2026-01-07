Katie Austin, Jena Sims and More Best Dressed Stars From SI’s Sportsperson of the Year Awards
On Tuesday, Jan. 6, an esteemed and elite group of athletes gathered in Las Vegas for Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year Awards.
Members of the event’s star-studded guest list included NBA champion and MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was named 2025 Sportsperson of the Year, as well as 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps, who was honored with the night’s Muhammad Ali Legacy Award.
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh was awarded with a Breakout Star of the Year title, while Unrivaled cofounders Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier notched the award for Innovators of the Year, which Stewart accepted on the duo’s behalf.
Plus, we spotted plenty of familiar faces amongst the evening’s attendees. Here’s how our SI Swimsuit models showed up in style.
Katie Austin
Austin—a Swim Search (2021) and Rookie of the Year (2022) co-winner, respectively—commanded the red carpet in a plunging burgundy gown. The brand staple, who has been featured in every SI Swimsuit Issue since participating in its open casting call, completed her look with open-toed heels and dainty jewelry.
Nicole Williams English
A three-time SI Swimsuit model, Williams English showed off this high-neck gown by pulling her espresso-brown hair into a sleek up-do. The 2023 Rookie of the Year elevated the metallic green garment with open-toed heels and lots of gold statement jewelry.
Jena Sims
Sims—who scored a Rookie of the Year title last May following her 2024 SI Swimsuit campaign in Mexico—opted for an all-black look. The two-time model and former Swim Search co-winner styled a cropped button-up vest with straight-leg trousers and strappy heels and matched her accessories with the same solid hue.
Breanna Stewart
Following her first Unrivaled matchup of the season on Monday, where she secured a game-winning bucket to bring the Mist Basketball Club to a 1-0 start, Stewart traveled to Vegas to receive the Innovators of the Year. The 2022 SI Swimsuit model donned a charcoal-colored pinstriped set over a solid white tee for the occasion.
Mia Kang
Joined on the carpet by her husband, Khalil Rountree Jr., Kang styled a sleek black gown with a pair of sparkling, closed toed pumps and a matching bag. The model first made her introduction to SI Swimsuit a decade ago by winning its Model Search competition in 2016, and shot for her rookie campaign in Mexico the following year.
