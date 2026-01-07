Swimsuit

Rediscover the Moment Haley Kalil Brought Her Unapologetically Bold Energy to Kenya

The three-time SI Swimsuit model gave confidence a new look.

Diana Nosa

Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by Anaïs. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Although you won’t find a picture of Haley Kalil when you look up “bold” in the dictionary, after you see her brilliant snapshots from her 2019 SI Swimsuit feature in Kenya, you’ll certainly feel inclined to start a petition.

How Kenya became Kalil’s stomping ground

Merriam-Webster has nothing on the way this Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model dominated on the beaches of such a lovely location. While in Kenya, Kalil worked the camera with supermodel poses that showcased the many things that make her great. What’s more, her wardrobe for this photo shoot was pretty revolutionary, as she sported vibrant and fashion-forward designs that certainly stood out.

Bold is as straightforward of a word as it gets. However, in case you need several examples pertaining to the word, look no further than these stunning flicks to give you a hand.

Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Nothing says “bold” more than a smoldering gaze that can leave witnesses in a trance. Kalil locked eyes with the lens to bring forth an incredible image where she’s undeniably fierce and captivating. Her printed bikini top earned her a slew of bonus points for its eye-catching colors.

Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by BFYNE. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Even with such a visually appealing backdrop, Kalil still remains the primary focus. From her fashion-forward ensemble representing tribal designs flawlessly to the power radiating from her posture, it's hard not to feel emboldened when viewing such a magnificent still.

Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by Dolcessa. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

With someone as striking as Kalil, it only makes sense that her outfits match her energy. This cheeky two-piece ensemble certainly fit the bill for the way it brought out even more of the model’s showstopping aura. The motif found on the straps and the bikini bottom was all this look needed to soar.

Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by Melissa Odabash. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

By now, the compelling vibe oozing from Kalil’s 2019 feature should be as pronounced as ever. However, if you needed something to take the edge off, this super cool image of this celeb should assist you with your every need. A deep forest green swimsuit complemented her sun-kissed skin remarkably well, while the yellow found in the necklace matched her It Girl factor even more.

Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

What’s more bold than being able to rock such a daring top effortlessly? Not many can pull off such a look, but Kalil made it appear as if this piece was made specifically for her. It’s especially fun to see how the many shades intertwined to produce such a marvelous garment that truly encapsulates the culture of Kenya.

With this feature, there’s no denying that you’ll feel just as confident and dazzling as Kalil. After all, boldness is quite contagious.

DIANA NOSA

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

