Emily DiDonato Is Giving Lessons in Chic Tennis Spectator Style, Wearing Black Mini at US Open
The US Open is finally here—and with it, inspiring spectator style. Don’t get us wrong, we love watching the tennis matches unfold, too. But we’re likewise one to be audience-gazing, scanning the crowd for the best and brightest styles in the grandstands.
This may not be Wimbledon, where the fashion is polite and proper (think oversized hats, kitten heels and pencil skirts). But that doesn’t mean the celebrities won’t be bringing their best to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Though still the early days of the tournament (the second round kicks off today), we’ve already spotted some spectator outfits that we feel compelled to highlight.
Take Emily DiDonato, for example. The American model attended the first round of the tournament in a sporty chic outfit fit for the occasion. She paired a black athleisure mini dress from FP Movement with a black and white striped sweater, which she tied around her shoulders, and classic gray New Balance sneakers. The look was far from over-the-top—in fact, it was relatively simple. But that was the beauty of it, after all. Spectator style doesn’t need to be dramatic to be effective.
It remains to be seen whether DiDonato will be making another appearance in the US Open stands. But, with almost two weeks of play left, the 33-year-old will certainly have plenty opportunity to return to the grounds before it’s over. We wouldn’t mind another round of spectator outfit inspiration from the model.