Emily DiDonato Is the Reigning Queen of Fall Corpcore: Shop Her Look
Emily DiDonato just redefined officewear chic. The six-time SI Swimsuit model stepped out in New York City wearing the ultimate fall corpcore look. She looked polished, powerful and ready to rule the boardroom.
Shop the outfit
The 34-year-old turned heads in a sleek gray matching set from Aritzia’s Babaton line. She wore the Element Tube Top ($110), a softly structured strapless blouse in heather charcoal, paired with The Effortless Pant™ ($148), tailored wide-leg trousers crafted from the brand’s signature (Re)ssential fabric. Both pieces are made with a blend of recycled polyester and LENZING™ ECOVERO™ viscose sourced from a premier Portuguese mill—meaning they’re as sustainable as they are stylish.
The top featured subtle side slits and princess seams that perfectly sculpted the model’s figure, while the pants’ knife pleats and relaxed drape brought the easy, cool silhouette to life. Together, the set embodied the “modern boss” aesthetic—structured yet soft, and wearable from meetings to martinis.
The accessories
To tie it all together, DiDonato opted for black LIL’ DRIPPY sunglasses ($95) from DEZI, featuring jewelry-inspired gold detailing and sleek rectangular frames. She added a large white tote from Loulou de Saison for a touch of understated luxury, plus a few delicate gold hoop earrings and her dazzling diamond wedding ring for extra sparkly bling.
Her brunette locks were freshly blown out into loose, bouncy waves, framing her sculpted face. The glam was pure DiDonao: feathered brows, rosy cheeks, wispy lashes and a soft pink-berry lip—subtle but radiant under the golden-hour light.
Corpcore, but make it fall
“golden hour, my favorite filter,” she captioned the carousel.
The corpcore trend has taken over 2025, championing tailored minimalism with a feminine edge. Think crisp lines, cool grays, oversized blazers and polished trousers styled in off-duty ways. DiDonato’s take is the perfect example; it’s refined, relaxed and fierce yet super wearable.
This Aritzia set nails the balance between professional and playful. The softly structured (Re)ssential fabric holds its shape while moving comfortably with the body, making it ideal for transitional weather. It’s no surprise these pieces have become bestsellers and staples in capsule wardrobes everywhere.
Always effortless
The New York native, who rose to fame as the face of Maybelline and appeared in SI Swimsuit six times, has spent her career blending sophistication with authenticity.
Today, she balances modeling with motherhood (she shares two children with husband Kyle Peterson) and running her skincare brand Covey. Whether she’s sharing beauty hacks, cozy fall style or supermodel-level streetwear, one thing remains constant: DiDonato always delivers.