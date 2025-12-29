Kylie Jenner’s Clothing Brand Restocked a Sold-Out Collection: Shop the Fan-Favorite Pieces
Kylie Jenner knows how to rock a latex look. The 28-year-old entrepreneur recently proved our point in a holiday-inspired cherry red gown crafted from the fabric, which she shared on her Instagram earlier this month. Then, in October, she donned a bubblegum-pink latex gown for the 10th anniversary of her beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics.
If you’re looking to embody Jenner’s signature style on the cusp of the new year, the multihyphenate is providing plenty of options—courtesy of an online restock of her Khy x POSTER GIRL collection. Its original drop in March 2025 “sold out in minutes,” Khy penned on its Instagram on Dec. 27, and that same day, it brought back all eight items for fans of the partnership to score for themselves.
“Kylie was one of the first major stars to wear POSTER GIRL, and her unwavering support over the years has continuously inspired and amazed us. This collaboration holds significant personal and professional meaning, as it truly feels like a full-circle moment,” the founders of the British label Francesca Capper and Natasha Somerville stated on the collab, per Khy’s site. “POSTER GIRL X KHY marks our first ever brand collaboration and it couldn’t make more perfect sense.”
Jenner also disclosed in a statement during the collection’s original rollout, “I’ve been a huge fan of POSTER GIRL’S bold, empowering designs for years,” and later added, “This collection is all about celebrating confidence, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”
If you’re looking to get your hands on the collection to make 2026 your most stylish year yet, we’d recommend acting fast—check out just some of its offerings below!
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Latex Bodysuit ($148)
This figure-hugging one-piece comes in just one shade, but offers plenty of versatility for any ensemble.
Latex Mini Dress ($259)
This number is perfect for those looking for a go-to little black dress. Alternatively, you can snag the garment in its crimson shade to command attention at any event.
Latex Maxi Skirt ($234)
The collection’s only bottoms come in a trio of hues: black, white and cherry red. It also showcases a sleek vertical slit on its back.
Latex Plunge Tank ($182)
Jenner demonstrated how to style this tank on Khy’s Instagram feed, as she paired the garment with the collection’s black maxi skirt and some open-toed heels of the same shade.
For more SI Swimsuit content directly in your Google feed, add us as a preferred source!