Emily DiDonato Embraces ‘Silly Coat Season’ With a Timeless Outerwear Staple: Shop the Look

Autumn is officially in full swing, and the dwindling daylight and chilly weather all add up to one undeniable truth: it’s time to go coat shopping!

So far this season, several standout outerwear styles have caught our eye as top trending picks for fashion lovers, including sleek leather jackets and plush fur coats. And this week, two-time SI Swimsuit model Emily DiDonato brought another much-needed option to our attention: playful animal prints.

Minute may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

In a video shared on Instagram Friday, Nov. 13, the star strutted down a bustling city street in a classic mid-fall look. Rocking an all-black base of straight-leg pants and a V-neck sweater, DiDonato layered the luxurious—and currently sold-out—Davelle Shearling Coat ($4,200) by Nili Lotan over the top. She then quipped in the caption, “Silly coat season!”

“Hahaha, this is why we love you, Em. 🤌🏼👏🏼🫶🏼,” one fan wrote in the comments. Meanwhile, another user concurred, adding, “Omg it’s GORGEOUS.”

Editors’ picks: playful animal print for “silly coat season”

If you, like DiDonato, are looking to get a little silly with your coats this season, we’ve got you covered! While the designer coat the SI Swimsuit staple wore is currently sold out, we’ve curated a list of equally gorgeous animal print outerwear options that channel the same edgy energy as her luxe look.

Maeve Oversized Animal Print Coat | Anthropologie

A close match to DiDonato’s designer style, the Maeve Oversized Animal Print Coat from Anthropologie features a similar rich color and dynamic look to the model’s original outerwear. With its oversized silhouette and midi-length cut, the coat can be dressed up for a night out with friends or dressed down with denim and a classic tee for a casual day look.

Softwave Zebra Long Faux Fur Trench Coat | Azalea Wang

Leopard print not your vibe? Not a problem, since there’s a stellar selection of animal print coats to explore this season. Take, for instance, the Softwave Zebra Long Faux Fur Trench Coat from Azalea Wang, which offers a brighter aesthetic than previous options and features some terrifically textured fur detailing around the collar.

Women’s Button-Front Spread Collar Maxi Coat | Macys/Avec Les Filles

At SI Swimsuit, we always adore a snakeskin moment on the shoreline, so why not also incorporate the sultry print into your winter-ready wardrobe? The Women’s Button-Front Spread Collar Maxi Coat from Avec Les Filles is a pretty, playful option that adds a little extra femme fatale energy to any outfit, and the chic belt cinches the waist for a perfect hourglass silhouette.

Dakota Leopard Fur Maxi Coat | Fashion Nova

Finally, the Dakota Leopard Fur Maxi Coat from Fashion Nova is the best of both worlds, combining plush faux fur with a trendy animal print for an edgy, party-ready vibe. Personally, we felt one passionate reviewer put it best: “You can’t tell me I don’t look like a HOT TAMALE in this. It’s stunning, and that’s that.”

More SI Swimsuit