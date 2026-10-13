Alix Earle Just Demonstrated Why This Fall-Friendly Piece Belongs in Every Wardrobe

With October well underway and the leaves rapidly changing color, we can no longer deny the chilly truth: the cold months are here. As the nip in the air intensifies, we’re revisiting our wardrobes to pull out all our favorite fall- and winter-ready pieces—and on Monday, Oct. 12, Alix Earle reminded us of one of our all-time favorites.

In the latest campaign for her skincare line Reale Actives, Earle posed on a chair in a vintage look that served up pure drama. Appropriately captioned “Fall feelingsss,” the snapshots shared to Instagram this week showed the three-time SI Swimsuit star—who landed her first in-print cover on this year’s issue with her beautiful Botswana shoot—rocking an on-trend lace slip dress and a plush fur coat. Other photos in the carousel kept the style going, with Earle trading out the neutral outerwear piece for a darker cocoa option.

Put simply, a fur coat is always a timeless pick for the chillier months, keeping you warm while also adding a playful layer of nostalgia to any look. Whether you’re styling a casual daywear ensemble to run errands or rocking a sultry mini dress for a night out with friends, the coat is a chic, sleek outerwear option for the ultimate “cool girl” vibe—swimwear included! For proof, look no further than SI Swimsuit’s 2025 photo shoot in Switzerland.

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Pura. Jacket by Retrofête. Boots by Hunter. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Top by Adriana Degreas. Swimsuit by Bananhot. Jacket by Adrienne Landau. Boots by IN | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

As part of last year’s issue, SI Swimsuit models Camille Kostek, Elisha Herbert, Renee Herbert, Hunter McGrady, Jasmine Sanders and Penny Lane traveled to Saas-Fee and Zurich for a one-of-a-kind feature in the snow-capped mountains and bustling cityscape.

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Zurich, Switzerland. Swimsuit by With Jéan. Jacket by Ronny Kobo. Boots by HAVVA. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Moschino. Shrug by LaPointe. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

The wardrobe featured luxurious designer swim pieces paired with unexpected accessories—namely fur coats and winter boots—giving the striking shoot a dynamic feel. By merging summer-ready looks with go-to winter trends, the final photos were totally cool (pun very much intended).

Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Zurich, Switzerland. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Renee and Elisha Herbert were photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Overall, the looks were soft and delicate, but featured edgy hardware details to play with texture. According to the SI Swimsuit style team, “The final result was a powerful play to prove opposites do, indeed, attract, with the traditionally tropical looks merging seamlessly with the winter landscape.”

Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Maliluha. Jacket by Boohoo. Sunglasses by Bottega Veneta. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Swimsuit and hat by Norma Kamali. Jacket by Et Ochs. Boots by INUIKII. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Of the unique experience, SI Swimsuit legend Kostek told the magazine, “It was amazing. It was 10 degrees, 12,000 feet up ... It took like eight different gondolas. You felt the altitude in your stomach, but when you’re in the zone, anything for the shot. Total adrenaline.”

Hunter McGrady was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Raquelle Pedraza. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Hunter McGrady was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Fashion Nova. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

In short: consider this your sign to go out and grab a fabulous new coat to make this season your most fashion-forward yet!

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