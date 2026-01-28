Brooks Nader Put Her Stamp of Approval on Snakeskin & These 6 SI Swimsuit Shots Agree

Swimsuit

Bailey Colon

Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader / John Nacion/Getty Images

SI Swimsuit Legend Brooks Nader rounded out her weekend with a candid Instagram carousel, shared to her 1.8 million followers on Sunday, Jan. 25.

The brand mogul—who debuted with the brand as a 2019 Swim Search finalist—posted 15 frames to the app and donned a figure-hugging midi dress from Dolce & Gabbana, adorned with snakeskin print, in its cover slide.

Snakeskin has been a longtime SI Swimsuit style staple. Seen in our latest issue, which hit newsstands in May, the timeless print is both classic and edgy and doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, anytime soon—with Nader’s look as further proof.

How has the pattern woven its way into the fold? Check out these five frames, spanning over a decade.

2025: Ilona Maher in Bermuda

Ilona Maher poses for SI Swimsuit in Bermuda.
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Just months after her SI Swimsuit debut as the brand’s Sept. 2024 digital cover model, Maher made her first in-print feature in Bermuda and showcased this Andi Bagus snakeskin string suit on set. The Olympic rugby player also repped the pattern with a strappy one-piece from Norma Kamali.

2025: Brianna LaPaglia in La Quinta, Calif.

Brianna LaPaglia
Brianna LaPaglia was photographed by Katherine Gougen at The Austin Estate. Swimsuit by SAME. / Katherine Gougen/Sports Illustrated

In her own digital cover photo shoot in La Quinta, Calif.—which debuted in Jan. 2025—LaPaglia modeled a black and white snakeskin bikini from SAME. The set featured mahogany-colored beads, an asymmetrical neckline and a high-leg cut on its bottoms.

2020: Halima Aden in the Dominican Republic

Halima Aden was photographed by Kate Powers in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.
Halima Aden was photographed by Kate Powers in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim. / Kate Powers/Sports Illustrated

Aden, an SI Swimsuit Legend who scored the title alongside Nader in 2024, wore this snakeskin burkini during her sophomore campaign in the fold. Following up her history-making rookie shoot in Kenya, the model traveled to the Dominican Republic and tried on the printed suit on set.

2019: Tara Lynn in Kangaroo Island

Tara Lynn was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.
Tara Lynn was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

During her SI Swimsuit debut in Kangaroo Island, Lynn tried on this plunging one-piece while posing on a seaside cliff. The Andi Bagus number hugged her figure as the Seattle native glanced at photographer Josie Clough’s camera lens on location.

2012: Kirby Griffin in Livingstone, Zambia

Kirby Griffin was photographed by Derek Kettela in Livingstone, Zambia.
Kirby Griffin was photographed by Derek Kettela in Livingstone, Zambia. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Another snakeskin one-piece that effortlessly turned heads is this multicolored number, wore by Griffin during her SI Swimsuit rookie campain in Livingstone, Zambia. She accessorized her swimwear with a stack of multicolored bracelets and a singular silver necklace.

2011: Jessica Gomes in Peter Island

Jessica Gomes poses in a green snake-skin bikini on the beach on Peter Island for SI Swimsuit.
Jessica Gomes was photographed by Warwick Saint on Peter Island, BVI. / Warwick Saint/Sports Illustrated

Gomes headed to Peter Island in the midst of her consecutive eight-year run in the fold (2008-2015). The brand staple of the early 2000s wore this vibrant green set, which she paired with a complementary beaded necklace in a bold turquoise hue.

Bailey Colon
BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

