Emily DiDonato’s Cozy Winter Style Is Defrosting
Emily DiDonato is making winter look effortlessly chic. The six-time SI Swimsuit model just shared a new look on Instagram that’s equal parts cozy, cool and quintessentially New York.
The look
The 34-year-old sat on the stoop of a Manhattan brownstone, showing off an outfit that perfectly balanced polish and ease. She layered a crisp white baby tee beneath a light blue linen button-down, leaving the top open and the sleeves slightly rolled for a relaxed finish. Over it, she threw on Helsa’s Suede Zip Bomber ($698) in the shade rouge—a vibrant, cherry red, luxe cropped jacket crafted from 100% genuine leather with ribbed knit trim and a hidden front zipper.
The piece, made in India, offers a modern twist on classic suede with a boxy fit and rich, textured finish. It’s equal parts timeless and trend-forward, making it a must-have for any elevated capsule wardrobe.
DiDonato paired the bomber with Khaite straight-leg jeans in a deep indigo wash and sleek black boots, completing the look with a navy baseball cap in other selfie slides—a subtle nod to her off-duty East Coast style.
The details
Her brunette locks were styled in loose, soft waves that framed her face, while her makeup embodied her signature “clean glam”: feathered brows, rosy cheeks, fluttery lashes and a fresh pink lip. A few delicate gold hoops, dainty rings and her diamond engagement band added understated sparkle.
The vibe was perfectly New Americana meets city girl winter. It’s cozy, undone and unfussy—the kind of look that feels like a warm latte on a cold morning.
“Decaf coffee and a pop of red to brighten the day,” DiDonato captioned the carousel, showing a flash of color from her coffee cup and her naturally flushed cheeks.
Why it works
As the weather cools, leather outerwear is everywhere. The suede bomber offers a softer take on the classic moto—still sharp, but with a cozy, touchable finish. DiDonato’s styling hit the sweet spot between seasons.
This look sits comfortably in DiDonato’s “quiet luxury” wheelhouse. She knows how to mix textures and tones to keep things refined. She proved all you need is minimal accessories, tailored lines and a single pop of color that turns the outfit from neutral to holiday-ready.
Always on trend
From corpcore casual to cashmere layers, DiDonato’s seasonal style evolution continues to prove why she’s one of fashion’s most versatile muses. The New York native, entrepreneur and mom of two manages to balance comfort, sophistication and her signature supermodel glow—no matter the season.
Her winter wardrobe may be defrosting, but her style game is as hot as ever.