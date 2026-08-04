Emily Ratajkowski Put Her Stamp of Approval on This Egdy Swimwear Style for Summer

Emily Ratajkowski’s latest Instagram post proves the supermodel isn’t afraid of tan lines. In a photo dump recapping the month of July, the model and author showed off two dazzling, super strappy bikinis as she enjoyed some time by the water.

In the first snap, the two-time SI Swimsuit model posed with one hand in her hair while the other held a cocktail. Ratajkowski sat perched on an outdoor lounger as she showed off her brown, red and white patterned two-piece. The straps of the top wrapped around her toned middle, while Ratajkowski wore the bottoms high on her hips, and she accessorized with a necklace and gold bangle. If you’d like to snag her style, a very similar suit is available for purchase through Ratajkowski’s very own swimwear brand, Inamorata Woman. Shop the Las Olas Top ($75) and Bottom ($75) to get the look.

The 35-year-old New York Times best-selling author appeared to be in Greece, judging by slide three of her carousel on Aug. 2, which featured her dancing on a boat. Ratajkowski also sported the same swim top in a black and white polka dot pattern later in her photo dump.

Plenty of Ratajkowski’s 27.7 million followers chimed into the comments section to share their feedback over her summer adventures abroad.

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” friend and fellow SI Swimsuit model Irina Shayk declared.

“I loveeeeee vacation Emily,” one person wrote.

“There is no summer without your summer posts ♥️♥️♥️,” someone else added.

“Greek goddess 🧝🏻,” another comment read.

Ratajkowski first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2014, when she was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. The following year, she returned to the fold and posed for Yu Tsai in Hawai’i. Around the same time, Ratajkowski made her film debut opposite Ben Affleck in Gone Girl, and also went on to star in features like Amy Schumer’s I Feel Pretty. She released her previously mentioned essay collection, In My Body, in 2021.

In July, Ratajkowski announced she is working on her second book, Mother F*cker, set to be released by Penguin Press. Per Deadline, the book is “an examination of modern female identity through the story of the author’s own efforts as a newly single mother dating in New York City.”

Ratajkowski’s forthcoming book appears to be an expansion of her essay of the same name, published by New York Magazine in June. At the time of its release, she wrote on Instagram, “After becoming a single mom, I spent several years compulsively dating. I was trying to figure out what kind of woman I wanted to be. Read what I discovered about power, men, sex and most importantly: myself in my essay ... for @nymag.”

More Emily Ratajkowski content