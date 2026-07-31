Brooks Nader, Simone Biles and More: Our Favorite SI Swimsuit Model Pics of the Week

As we wrap up July and look ahead to August, it’s important to reflect upon the past month—and particularly all of the incredible swimwear we’ve seen SI Swimsuit models sporting recently. Whether on set or enjoying some well-deserved R&R someplace warm, plenty of brand talent (both past and present) have found themselves near the water this summer.

This week, we’re choosing to highlight just a few of our favorite bikinis and one-pieces we spotted while scrolling our Instagram feed over the last several days. Whether you’re headed to the beach or pool in August, use the following looks as some seasonal inspiration for your swimwear mood board.

Brooks Nader

Nader, who will make her scripted television debut in Fox’s Baywatch reboot when it debuts in January 2027, gave fans a teaser from set in a dazzling red one-piece. In case you missed it, when Nader landed the cover of the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue, she was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic in a strikingly similar look. Check it out here.

Simone Biles

Biles, who has posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue twice, enjoyed a poolside drink that coordinated beautifully with her light pink bikini. The 11-time Olympic medalist accessorized with a diamond-encrusted Audemars Piguet watch to match, along with a dainty hand chain.

Claire Kittle

Kittle, who walked the SI Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami in May, channeled a bit of her digital cover girl energy for a recent photo dump. While enjoying some downtime in Hawai’i with pal Whitney Duthie, Kittle sported a red bikini with white polka dots, causing us to fondly reminisce on her February 2026 digital cover shoot in Fort Myers, Fla.

Bethenny Frankel

Frankel, a 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue rookie, coined the term “supermodel snacks” on social media, and it appears that the entrepreneur is taking the next step by creating a business out of the moniker. On Wednesday, July 29, she teased “Something supermodel is coming👀” in the caption of a joint post with a new account called Supermodel Café, which is set to open in East Quogue, N.Y., on Aug. 13. In the first photo of her carousel, Frankel showed off her fit physique in a pink bikini while sitting atop a Ford Bronco.

Heidi Klum

Klum, who landed on the cover of the 1998 SI Swimsuit Issue as a rookie, wore a sparkly Calzedonia two-piece while out on the water. She showed off her seaside ensemble in an Instagram post on July 29, which also featured the company of a furry friend.

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