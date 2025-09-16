Emily Ratajkowski Means Business: See Her Daring Black Power Suit Moment
Emily Ratajkowski just gave black-on-black fashion a whole new edge.
The supermodel, who just walked the runway for Tory Burch yesterday, took the Big Apple by storm in a trio of commanding, monochrome outfits that perfectly blended her signature sultriness with sharp, modern tailoring.
From airport arrivals to red carpet soirées, the 34-year-old reminded us that when it comes to off-duty model style—and unapologetic power moves—she’s in a league of her own.
The Chopard Power Suit
First up: a scene-stealing moment at the Chopard Ice Cube Party on Sept. 14, where Ratajkowski was spotted leaving The Centurion in a sleek, plunging longline blazer and matching tailored trousers. The all-black look was as polished as it was sultry, featuring a deep neckline and a perfectly cinched waist that showed off her sculpted frame.
The High Low With EmRata podcast host paired the power suit with slim black accessories including a small purse and strappy Gianvito Rossi Ribbon stilettos that wrapped around her ankles with understated elegance. Consider business handled.
Calvin Klein Show Sophistication
Just 48 hours earlier, the two-time SI Swimsuit model brought a totally different kind of black-on-black drama to the Calvin Klein Fall 2025 show. Her floor-length dress, straight from the runway, featured bold shoulder pads, cap sleeves and dramatic side cutouts that revealed just the right amount of skin.
The silhouette was statuesque, hugging her frame while keeping things clean and structured and making her a front row standout. With sleek black sunglasses and boots, she fully leaned into high-fashion New York energy—no notes.
Off-Duty, Still on Point
Even en route to the glam, Ratajkowski didn’t miss. The mom of one was seen arriving at the airport earlier that day in a casual yet coordinated black ensemble: a tube top and low-slung track pants, with a sweater tied around her waist.
The My Body author’s luggage included a black hard-shell suitcase and a luxe black Voyage duffle bag from Alo Yoga’s new elevated travel collection. It was minimalist and comfy, yet still gave main character.
Across all three outfits, one thing’s clear: Ratajkowski knows the power of a head-to-toe black palette. The activist, who often uses her platform to advocate for women‘s rights and equality in the entertainment and modeling industries, shifts effortlessly between street style and editorial-worthy elegance—and does it with the kind of confidence that’s made her a fashion icon.
Her vibe is a little edgy, always elevated and fully in control.