Emily Ratajkowski Is Sun-Kissed and Sculpted as Ever in Itty Bitty Bikinis in Brazil
Emily Ratajkowski is soaking up the sun in Brazil, and as always, she’s making a serious case for barely-there bikinis. The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who posed in Kauai, Hawai’i and St. Lucia for back-to-back issues, flaunted her sculpted figure, washboard abs and long, lean legs in a series of stunning vacation snaps.
In the cover shot, taken on the beach, the 33-year-old rocked a multicolored neon patterned triangle bikini top with scrunchy-side thong bottoms and accessorized with a playful red bucket hat featuring animal prints as she sat in the sand.
“Thanks so much for having me, Brazil. Carnival is amazing and so special! 🫶🇧🇷❤️,” the mom one one captioned the jaw-dropping carousel shared with her 29.4 million Instagram followers, celebrating the vibrant energy of the festival in Rio de Janeiro.
Ratajkowski, who is also the founder of Inamorata Woman, knows a thing or two about turning heads in a bikini. In another mesmerizing pic, she wore a daring metallic bandeau bra top with a keyhole cutout, see-through chainmail mini skirt and gold strappy wraparound heels that laced up her thighs. The model exuded confidence and her signature sultry allure, proving, once again, that bold, skin-baring fashion is her forte.
The author and High Low podcast host also teased fans with a sneak peek of what’s to come from her swimwear label, sharing a close-up snap of a red stringy triangle top featuring three silver dangling charms at the center.
"I grew up in Southern California. I love bikinis, that’s important to say. I grew up on a beach. I’ve always had a giant collection of suits... I was being hired to collaborate with brands for my creative direction, and I realized, ‘Oh, wow, I feel like I could do this just as well, if not better. I want to give it a shot,’” she shared about her inspiration when launching the company in 2017.
As for the name, Ratajkowski wanted something that could stand on its own beyond her personal brand.
“I definitely didn’t want to name it EmRata because I want the brand to exist without me and sort of be its own thing,” she explained. “But I liked the idea of having something that alluded to EmRata and my name. When I was thinking of things I loved, I thought Inamorata, because it means female muse or siren, and I love the idea that a woman is her own muse and her own siren.”