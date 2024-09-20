Eva Mendes Blends Mob Wife and Barbiecore Aesthetics in Long Pink Coat
The first day of autumn is on Sunday, and you know what that means: seasonal fall fashion is upon us. While we love the summer, there’s just something special about cozying up on a crisp day in a comfy sweater or a chic jacket. And where the latter is concerned, we’re looking to actress Eva Mendes for major inspiration.
The 50-year-old Hitch actress was recently spotted in New York’s SoHo neighborhood wearing a fabulous and fuzzy pink Stella McCartney jacket. The bold outerwear expertly combines the mob wife and Barbiecore aesthetics, and Mendes leaned further into the former by pairing her coat with an animal print dress, black boots and a small black bag.
On Sept. 18, she shared an Instagram reel of herself strutting in the garment from the designer’s fall 2024 collection, and we couldn’t help but admire her ensemble.
“Love this so much @evamendes 💕😘,” actress-model Alex Meneses gushed in the comments section.
“Love that jacket! 😍,” another user applauded.
“Most natural gorgeous woman in Hollywood 😍,” someone else noted.
Mendes is one of McCartney’s newest brand stars, and is taking part in the luxury clothing designer’s new campaign that takes a stand against animal cruelty in the fashion industry.
“So incredibly proud of this one. Working with designer @stellamccartney was the job I never knew I needed,” The Place Beyond the Pines star wrote in an additional Instagram post. “Being involved with such an environmentally conscious brand that is cruelty free in all ways has been a game changer for me on a cellular level.”