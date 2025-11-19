Olivia Dunne Shares the Easy-to-Follow Workout She Does for Her SI Swimsuit Shoots
Olivia Dunne is showing fans how she gets camera-ready to model all of those fabulous designer swimwear pieces.
The retired Louisiana State University gymnast, popular content creator and three-time SI Swimsuit model—who earned her first-ever cover spot with this year’s issue—has always been happy to share a sneak peek into her exercise regimens. This week, the model continued that tradition by letting her 8 million TikTok fans know precisely how she preps for all of her SI Swimsuit shoots.
You can watch Dunne’s TikTok here!
Simple steps, clear results
“This is how I get my [shows photo of glutes with a peach emoji] in shape for SI Swimsuit,” the athlete said to open the video. Dunne wore a coordinating tan and gray athletic set in the clip, comprised of a cropped bralette-style top and matching shorts. She pulled her hair back and kept her makeup to a minimum for the workout.
First, Dunne warmed up with a quick stretch before jumping into her sets, which consisted of:
- Lunges: 20 for each leg
- Squat pulses: one set of 25
- Hip thrusts: two sets of 25
- Single leg hip thrusts: 15 for each leg, holding for 10 seconds at the end
- Leg lifts: 20 for each leg
- Donkey kicks: 20 for each leg
- Crossovers: 20 for each leg
The routine was intense, but approachable, as no gym equipment or weights were necessary to complete her sets. All anyone would really need to try this workout at home themselves is time and a free area—but be sure to heed Dunne’s warning in the caption of the TikTok: “Caution: may kick your 🍑❤️🔥.”
Dunne’s fans respond
Followers and friends of the model had plenty to say about the challenging workout, taking to Dunne’s comment section on the app to share their thoughts:
“Dang i can barely do a squat,” one commenter joked.
“You always look so beautiful and amazing,” another added.
“I’m gonna try this tomorrow😭❤️,” Lily Chee wrote. Dunne then responded by playfully warning, “Caution: may get BBL allegations.”
An incredible year with SI Swimsuit
As Dunne shares tips on how she gets camera-ready for her SI Swimsuit photo shoots, it’s difficult for us not to reminisce about what an incredible year she’s had with the brand!
As mentioned above, the LSU alum strutted her stuff on the beaches of Bermuda for a gorgeous feature photographed by Ben Watts for the 2025 issue. From there, Dunne was selected as one of four models to grace the cover of this year’s magazine alongside Salma Hayek Pinault, Jordan Chiles and Lauren Chan.
“Olivia Dunne’s why goes far beyond the floor and bars—it’s about changing the game for athletes everywhere,” SI Swimsuit’s editor in chief MJ Day penned in her Editor’s Letter for the 2025 issue. “She was one of the first to leverage the power of name, image and likeness deals, building a brand that’s both financially successful and rooted in showing the real Livvy.”
In May, Dunne was also featured in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim Week in Miami, where her walk went mega-viral thanks to her sassy split at the end of the catwalk. At the time of this article’s publication, the 11-second-long clip of her runway moment has 17.4 million views on TikTok with over 1.4 million likes.