Extend Brat Summer in the Neon Cut-Out One-Piece Kate Love Wore for SI Swimsuit
For months now, Brat summer has been at the forefront of the conversation where fashion trends are concerned. And we have Charli XCX’s latest album, Brat, to thank for that. With its simple bright green cover, the release became the enduring symbol of summer 2024 in a lot of ways.
And though summer may be over (officially as of Sept. 21), we’re going to go ahead and say that the Brat aesthetic doesn’t have to be. The style is defined by edge—think clothing that leans bold and a little Y2K. While outfits don’t have to be bright green to be considered “Brat,” it doesn’t hurt if they take cues or inspiration from the lime tone.
That’s why, when we were glancing back through past SI Swimsuit photos and came across the following snap of Kate Love in Hollywood, Fla., we knew we had to dig her swimsuit style back up. The Canadian model took to the beaches of the Sunshine State in a variety of neon looks, but there’s just something about her Lybethras one-piece that we just can’t get over.
Perhaps its the flattering cut-out or one-shoulder neckline. Or maybe its the trendy shade of neon yellow-green. Regardless, we love it—and we think you just might, too.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Lybethras Lemoncello One-Piece, $140 (lybethras.com)
This one-shoulder one-piece from Lybethras comes in three different colors—but we have a particular appreciation for the neon shade (it’s so unique! And so Brat!). With a daring cut-out and an asymmetrical neckline, this swimsuit is perfect for your next beachfront adventure.