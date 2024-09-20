Jasmine Sanders Endorses Summer’s Lime Green Trend in Two-Piece Set
The talk surrounding Brat summer (and its accompanying aesthetic) may have lessened in recent weeks, but the trends that came with it will never fully dissipate. And for that, we’re grateful. You see, we don’t mind the return of Y2K fashion, the slight edge with which all the best trendy looks are imbued. Likewise, we love the newfound obsession with lime green.
Sure, lime green is not your standard hue. You won’t find us filling our closets with the color, or replacing our neutrals with it. But you will certainly find us incorporating it into our rotation. After all, a pop of bright color every now and then is a welcome change. Jasmine Sanders knows that. That’s why, when she traveled to the University of Utah for the first SI Swimsuit-sponsored “Be You Women’s Empowerment Event” this fall, she brought along a set inspired by the summer Brat aesthetic.
The model took to the campus in a bright green nylon button-down (with sleeves rolled to three-quarters length) and a matching pair of drawstring pants. For the rest of the look, she kept the styling simple, opting for white sneakers, white-rimmed sunglasses and minimal jewelry.
In form, the look was simple. In color, it was nothing short of stunning. It may be September, but Brat summer is very much still in full swing where Sanders is concerned. It seems, after all, that the trend will be accompanying us into the fall season—and we’re not mad about it.