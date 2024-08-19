12 Brat Summer-Inspired Swimsuits to Spice Up Your August
Brat summer is shaping up to be a lifestyle, not just a season. The edgy, sassy party girl aesthetic, sparked by the release of Charli XCX’s latest album, Brat, is popping up everywhere, from high-fashion runways to the TikTok style community to Pinterest mood boards. Neon green is the new cherry red and we’re so excited to incorporate it into our swimwear while the sun is out.
Whether patterns are your jam or plaid is more your style, we’ve got you covered. And, if you’re in the mood to stand out in a crowd with a super bright neon suit or you want a more muted, classic black bikini with a touch of green, we’ve certainly got options for everyone.
Below are 12 gorgeous, SI Swimsuit-approved Brat summer-inspired bikinis.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Strawberry Milk Mob Mercado Top, $32 and Mercado Bottom, $32 (strawberrymilkmob.com)
This unique scrunchy suit is affordable and unique and guarantees some compliments.
Bydee Badalona Top in Manzana, $79 and Mykonos Bottom in Manzana, $69 (us.bydeeaus.com)
We’re a huge fan of Bydee’s summer drop. This minimalist ribbed set is perfect for almost no tan lines.
Goldie Swimwear Black Cristina Top, $60 and Inés Bottom, $55 (goldieswimwear.com)
No worries if you’re not ready to rock a bright green suit. This classy black set allows you to stay timeless, yet also trendy, with its sweet green trim and beaded details.
Loleia Por el Mar Bandeau, $54 and Por el Mar Skimpy Bottoms, $54 (loleiaswim.com)
This gorgeous green plaid pattern allows you to put a classy, more sophisticated twist on the trendy Brat summer style and signature shade.
Amelie Teje Femme in Vert Shoulder Top, $54 and Scrunch Bottoms, $54 (amelieteje.com)
Florals, checkers and green is an ideal combo.
Strawberry Milk Mob Cosmo Top, $32 and Cosmo Bottom, $32 (strawberrymilkmob.com)
This suit simply screams “Brat summer,” and it’s so neon we can’t tell if it‘s yellow or green.
PacSun Eco Green Ziggy Ribbed Underwire Bralette Bikini Top, $23.06 and Tie Side Bikini Bottom, $18.86 (pacsun.com)
This underwire set offers cool ribbed detailing and is a nice medium-coverage option.
Lou Triangle Top Lime Lace, $62 and Selma Cheeky Bottom Lime Lace, $55 (goldieswimwear.com)
This brand new release puts the perfect sultry black lace twist on the youthful Brat summer-coded neon green shade.
Tropic of C Equator Top in Palma Eco Terry, $90 and Praia Bottom in Palma Eco Terry, $90 (tropicofc.com)
This classic triangle string bikini comes in the most timeless deep green hue.
Monday Swimwear Cypress Costa Rica Top, $86 and Bronte Bottom, $84 (mondayswimwear.com)
A perfect bandeau bikini with stylish gold O-ring details. What more could we ask for?
Amelie Teje Côte d'Azur Glow Yellow String Top, $54 and String Bottoms, $54 (amelieteje.com)
We love the perfect blend of yellow and green on this string set, as well as the unique abstract orb pattern.
Loverbird Green Audry Tie Front Bralette Bikini Top, $34.30 and Tie Side Bikini Bottom, $27.30 (pacsun.com)
This unique tie-front bikini features a captivatingly cool print and adjustable halter top.