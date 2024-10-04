Flag Football Athlete Diana Flores Stars in Under Armour’s New Día de los Muertos Campaign
Under Armour unveiled its limited-edition Día de los Muertos collection yesterday, featuring flag football player Diana Flores. The collection is a celebration of life that incorporates cultural elements like papel picado with the brand’s high-performance athletic gear.
“This collection not only showcases stunning designs but also carries deep meaning. It’s about celebrating life and honoring our loved ones while empowering athletes to embrace their roots,” Flores, who is a global Under Armour brand ambassador, said in a press release. “Each piece serves as a reminder of our resilience and the strength found in our heritage.”
Flores noted that the Under Armour Día de los Muertos collection, which features moisture-wicking athleisure and the brand’s performance-focused footwear, features bold designs intended to celebrate Mexican culture while reminding athletes to stay connected to their roots.
“With this collection, Under Armour brings a piece of Mexican culture to a global audience, celebrating the beauty of Día de los Muertos and fostering unity through sports,” Flores added.
Below, shop a few of our favorite pieces from the Under Armour Día de los Muertos collection.
Women’s UA Armoursport Day of the Dead Anorak, $70 (underarmour.com)
The perfect warm-up jacket for the fall season, this anorak features traditional, colorful papel picado artwork in pink, yellow and green, and “Under Armour” stamped on the back. It’s water-resistant, so this jacket will keep you covered when you’re exercising, rain or shine.
Women’s UA ArmourSport Woven Day of the Dead Pants, $60 (underarmour.com)
These joggers pair perfectly with the anorak. The brand’s logo is stamped on the lower left leg in the same magenta font, while the left hip of the pants features the collection’s signature Día de los Muertos logo. Best of all, the lightweight pants are made of the brand’s stretchy, breathable fabric.
Women’s UA Launch Day of the Dead Shorts, $50 (underarmour.com)
These super festive high-rise shorts feature a 6" inseam and side pockets to hold your phone while you’re working out. The fitted shorts offer four-way stretch and are composed of the brand’s HeatGear® fabric to keep you cool and dry, no matter what activity you’re engaging in.
Shop the complete Under Armour Día de los Muertos collection here, featuring clothing items for both men and women, as well as several unisex options, including shoes, socks and accessories. Learn more about Flores, captain and quarterback of Mexico’s Women’s National Flag Football Team, here.