Ellie Thumann Merges Summer Style With Fall Comfort for Model-Approved Athleisure Look
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Ellie Thumann looked equal parts sporty and cozy for her latest Instagram photo drop, and the best part is that her outfit is almost too easy to replicate.
The three-time SI Swimsuit model—who debuted with the brand in Puerto Rico back in 2023 before returning for a sophomore shoot in Mexico in 2024 and a beautiful Bermuda feature in 2025—stopped by the social media platform this weekend to treat her 1.3 million followers to a peek at her latest loungewear look. While the overall ensemble may have been simple, the pieces were still incredibly luxe looking—so much so that a certain SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year even stopped by the comment section to give her stamp of approval.
Check out Thumann’s Instagram post here!
Styling & Glam
For the two-photo carousel, the model donned a chic two-piece set by Alo Yoga. The straightforward athlesiure look comprised of a heather-gray cropped zip-front sweatshirt and matching shorts, which Thumann styled by rolling up the plush sleeves. It was the perfect mix of summer style given the bottoms, with a fun fall twist thanks to that comfy-looking pullover.
Thumann further accessorized with a pair of gray lettuce-edge socks, matching sneakers and black Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses. She pulled her blonde tresses back into a messy updo, leaving her makeup at a minimum for a natural, on-the-go, gym-ready look.
Apart from tagging Alo Yoga in the post and caption, the model also shared more photos of the outfit to her Instagram Story, where she let her followers know that the brand was having a sale for “Singles Day,” with 30% off for members. “Consider me influenced,” fellow SI Swimsuit model and 2024 Rookie of the Year Jena Sims wrote in the comment section, giving her stylish stamp of approval.
Shop the outfit
Looking to duplicate Thumann’s luxe lounge look? We’ve got you covered so you can feel your best—and comfiest—in these staple closet pieces. While the model didn’t list which pieces she wore for her Instagram post, the website has plenty of similar styles to create your desired final ensemble, a few of which we’ve included below!
Accolade 1/4 Zip Pullover in Athletic Heather Grey ($148)
According to Alo Yoga’s website, this piece was cut with a “boxy design” to create an “oversized” look. While Thumann opted for an all-gray moment, there are several color options for this particular sweater, including both core and limited shades. Pair this pullover with shorts like Thumann did for her snapshots, or opt for a medium-washed, high-waisted denim jean for a 1980s ski resort vibe.
Accolade Short in Athletic Heather Grey ($78)
No matter the time of year, you can never have too many pairs of shorts—and you can quote us on that. These relaxed bottoms are made of French terry, which the brand notes is “smooth on the outside and fleecy on the inside” for a welcome warmth despite the short cut. Similar to the above pullover, this item comes in an array of colors, allowing shoppers to mix and match. Not a fan of the relaxed fit? No problem—Alo Yoga suggests sizing down for a snugger look.
Women’s Lettuce Edge Sock in Athletic Heather Grey ($32)
A simple detail—like the sweet lettuce edge found on these cotton-blend socks—is a fantastic way to punch up any outfit. Perfect for peeking out of the tops of sneakers or tucked away in a pair of fall-friendly boots, your feet will thank you for wearing these later.
ALO Runner in Grey/Grey ($195)
Complete your monochromatic, all-gray, all Alo Yoga look with a pair of matching sneakers. According to the brand, this special shoe “features a stabilizing heel clip, extra-firm cushioning at the heel, and a dual-density midsole designed for comfort and responsiveness.” Also, the mesh upper was crafted from 70% recycled materials for a “lighter footprint on the Earth.”
Women’s Large Sunglasses from Dolce & Gabbana ($460)
Last but not least, the cherry on top of Thumann’s look was her cool pair of designer shades. While any sunnies will do to tie this look together, this was the pair the model chose to finish off her athleisure outfit. The gold details definitely provided a pop of color to the monochromatic ensemble, making for a shiny addition to the effortlessly cool set.