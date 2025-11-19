Jena Sims Glows in Pastel Look for Latest Pics: Here’s Where to Shop the Pieces
Jena Sims stopped by Instagram this morning to drop a brand-new photo set that included six stunning snapshots, two gorgeous swim looks and one important reminder.
Styling & skincare
In the carousel she posted on Wednesday, Nov. 19, from the Bahamas, the two-time SI Swimsuit model—who took home Rookie of the Year honors for her debut shoot with the brand in 2024, before returning for round two with a feature in Bermuda—posed in two different swim styles.
For the cover snapshot, Sims lounged on the beach, sipping out of a coconut while sporting a pastel green bikini from the brand ISMÊ SWIM (more on this swimsuit below!). She then accessorized the unique swimsuit further with a couple of seaside must-haves: a classic straw cowboy hat and an oversized pair of brown sunglasses.
The model then wore a timeless black string bikini in a triangle cut for her second look, where she was photographed while sitting poolside. The shiny hardware charms hanging off the front of the bustline and around the hips added an extra edge, while her oversized black sunglasses topped off her “cool girl” vibe.
Fellow SI Swimsuit models (and fans) approve
And we weren’t the only ones loving Sims’s latest photo drop, with many of her famous friends and loyal followers stopping by her comment section to sing her praises—including a few familiar faces to the SI Swimsuit family:
“🔥🔥🔥,” Katie Austin wrote.
“❤️,” Ellie Thumann simply added.
“Okayyy mamacita,” Becca Ingle declared.
“WOW!!! So gorgeous Jena 😍 We love seeing you in Ismê 🥹🫶🥹,” the official ISMÊ SWIM brand account concluded.
Twin with the SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year
Speaking of ISMÊ SWIM, that gorgeous pastel green two-piece the model wore for her latest seaside snapshots is still available from the brand! So, if you’re looking to twin with Sims for your next look, no worries—we’ve got you covered.
MENTA - Underwire Top ($46)
Crafted in a plush velvet fabric that’s “100% water friendly” according to the brand’s website, this top is a luxe-looking piece guaranteed to add an unexpected flair to your next bikini moment. Sims wore the swimsuit in a shade the brand describes as an “Icy Mint,” but it’s available in multiple color options, including a vibrant turquoise, a crisp white and a sunshine yellow.
For an alternative option: MENTA - Triangle Top ($43)
If underwire isn’t your thing, ISMÊ SWIM has more options available in all of the same colors to fit your lifestyle. For instance, this traditional string triangle top perfectly encapsulates the same vibe without the structure of its sister top.
MENTA - Brazilian String Bottoms ($43)
A perfect match for both of these tops, the Brazilian-style bottoms have their own standout touch in the form of their unique beading. According to the brand’s website, “The rich brown beaded detailing adds contrast and warmth, giving this look a grounded, earthy edge that still feels fresh and tropical. ”
For an alternative option: MENTA - High Cut Bottoms ($42)
Not a fan of beading and/or prefer a higher cut with more coverage? Try the brand’s high-cut bottom option instead! Like the alternative top option, this piece is also available in all the same colors as the original swimsuit Sims wore, but nixes the beading to instead provide the wearer with more fabric and support.