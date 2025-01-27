Gabby Thomas Flaunts Her Washboard Abs Courtside at Unrivaled Game
Gabby Thomas stays winning gold medals for her speed and courtside fashion. The Olympic sprinter, who took home three gold medals at the Paris Games last summer, traded her sports bra and spandex for an equally ab-baring look while attending an Unrivaled game in Miami.
The 28-year-old, who graced the cover of Vogue earlier this month and is a rising star in the modeling world, showed up and showed out to watch the new history-making 3x3 women’s basketball league. She donned the most glamorous two-piece set from Nakedvice featuring an ultra-cropped long-sleeve top and matching maxi skirt with a thigh-high slit and hip ruching, both in a gorgeous deep gray shade.
The Massachusetts-born, Georgia native who now lives in Texas displayed her super sculpted figure and washboard abs and totally stole the show as she posed courtside. Her long crimson brown locks were loose and slightly wavy and she opted for a glowy bronzed glam moment including a flawless base, feathered brows, terracotta blush and a glossy taupe lip. Thomas kept her accessories minimal yet luxurious, completing the look with a Prada purse hung over her shoulder.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Nakedvice The Jade Top, $110 and The Gabby Skirt, $140 (revolve.com)
“Came for the talent, stayed for the vibes 🏀 💖,” #unrivaled,” the SI Swimsuit model, who traveled to Florida for her photo shoot with Ben Horton as part of the athlete class featured in the 2025 magazine, captioned the post.
“Woahhhhh,” fellow brand star Genie Bouchard commented.
“babes you’re the blueprint,” two-time SI Swim star Olivia Ponton chimed.
“1 word BEAUTIFUL 😍,” Junelle Bromfield wrote.
“It blows my mind that anyone can be this perfect ❤️,” one fan declared.
When Thomas is not busy breaking records in track and field or serving major looks for various modeling gigs or public appearances, the Harvard University graduate is a volunteer healthcare worker. She works at a clinic helping people without insurance and leads a hypertension program there, with the goal of someday running a hospital or non-profit to expand accessibility in the industry.
“What I love about track and field is that style and personality are kind of embedded in our culture. People can express themselves—they can wear their hair how they want, their makeup, their jewelry. I think mine is a really classic style,” she said about her philosophy on the intersection of fashion and running. “You look good, you feel good, you run good!”