Georgina Burke Is Giving Lessons in Styling Sleek Black Monochrome for Late Summer
We’re used to thinking of white as the color of the season. As soon as summer weather hits, we ditch our dark hues for brighter alternatives. In many ways, it just feels natural. Likewise, it seems, we lean too hard into the colors that we feel we’re supposed to wear and forget that, where fashion is concerned, there are no real rules.
Georgina Burke knows that. As much as she maintains a classic aesthetic when it comes to the silhouettes of her garments themselves, her seasonal color choices can be out of the box. No, we don’t mean she’s wearing a ton of bright hues all the time. In terms of color, her clothing could be called minimal and sleek. What we mean is that she doesn’t always conform to the notion that dark hues are made for cold weather only. The model wears a lot of black, and she doesn’t let the season deter her from doing just that.
She proved as much in her latest Instagram post. Burke stepped out on a late summer vacation in a black high-neck tank top, high-waisted linen pants and a chic pair of Prada slides. The monochromatic look bucked the traditional notion of summer whites in every way, demonstrating that black (and other dark hues) shouldn’t be reserved for fall and winter alone.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model doubled down on the decision, donning a sleek black one-piece for another vacation excursion. Taken together, the two looks are the perfect example of classic vacation dressing—and we’re feeling totally inspired.