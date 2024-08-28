Get the Look: Shop the Gorgeous Chocolate Brown Two-Piece Ilona Maher Wore on SI Swimsuit’s Digital Cover
Ilona Maher is SI Swimsuit’s newest digital issue cover model, and if you haven’t yet seen her photo shoot, do yourself a favor and check out the striking gallery from Bellport, New York immediately.
The styling on set on Fire Island Beach embraced nautical aesthetics that put the Olympic athlete’s strong and toned body on display. And while each of the images photographer Ben Watts captured of the 28-year-old rugby athlete are jaw-dropping, the September digital issue cover photo is particularly dazzling.
If you’re looking to emulate Maher’s style the next time you hit the beach or pool, shop the dreamy chocolate brown Myra Swim bikini below.
Enzo Top, $120 and Rio Bottom, $100 in Chocolate (myraswim.com)
This asymmetrical one-shoulder swim top includes an adjustable front twist detail for a custom fit, while the cheeky Brazilian bottoms offer super minimal coverage. In addition to the brown hue Maher rocked on set, the top and bottoms are also available in ivory and black.
Outside of her athletic prowess, Maher is known for her sense of humor and the online community she has created centered around body confidence. She is often outspoken about how playing rugby has helped boost her self-esteem, and it’s one of the many reasons the bronze medalist was chosen for her SI Swimsuit feature.
“Her ability to break barriers, both on and off the field, resonates deeply with women everywhere,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day says. “Ilona’s presence on our cover symbolizes a shift in the narrative—one that celebrates not only physical prowess but also the courage to lead, inspire and advocate for change. We couldn’t feel more excited and inspired by this revolutionary athlete and feminist trailblazer!”