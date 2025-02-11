The Gorgeous Backless Satin Mini Dress Ellie Thumann Wore During Super Bowl Weekend Is on Major Sale Now
Ellie Thumann brought effortless elegance to Super Bowl weekend, stepping out in a stunning satin mini dress that is now available at a major discount.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model styled herself to perfection and stole the show at an exclusive brunch hosted during the Abercrombie House pop-up in New Orleans. The event, held on Saturday, Feb. 8, was a one-day retail experience leading up to Super Bowl LIX, featuring exclusive NFL merchandise, meet-and-greets with top athletes and custom embroidery stations for VIP guests and attendees.
The YouTube sensation’s look, a blend of sophistication and playfulness, perfectly matched the high-energy yet chic atmosphere of the event. Now, fashion fans can get their hands on her exact dress—on sale for just $32.99.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Abercrombie & Fitch Cowl Neck Halter Mini Dress, $32.99 (abercrombie.com)
This soft satin-finish mini dress features a chic cowl neck and a flattering open-back silhouette. The thick halter tie-strap provides adjustability, while the flowy skirt adds a flirty, breathable touch. Shop more at abercrombie.com.
Thumann completed the look with the brand’s Brown Vegan Suede Kitten Heel Boots ($127.50), a soft caramel knee-high style that added the perfect wintery pop of color. The content creator accessorized with statement rings, a black purse and a black belt to cinch her waist, completing the ensemble with sleek black oval sunglasses. Her long blonde-brown locks were tossed up into a tousled high bun, with a few face-framing pieces left loose.
“brunchin w @abercrombie #abercrombiepartner 🏈,” the 23-year-old captioned an Instagram carousel of the event and showed off her stylish ensemble. The Arizona native, who now lives in South Carolina, showed off her impeccable sense of style as well as her long lean legs and sculpted arms.
Abercrombie & Fitch’s partnership with the NFL, which expanded in 2024, includes a collection of over 240 high-quality, vintage-inspired styles—ranging from tees and sweatshirts to knitwear and outerwear—representing all 32 teams in the league. The collaboration has redefined fan apparel with a fashion-forward approach, resonating across demographics and bringing fresh energy to game-day style.
“Abercrombie House captures our commitment to creating moments of surprise and delight for customers,” chief marketing officer Carey Collins Krug said in a press release. “By blending the excitement of the game with premium, heritage-inspired gear, we’ve reimagined how fans celebrate their teams—on and off the field.”
Ryan Samuelson, the NFL’s vice president of consumer products, added that the partnership has been instrumental in elevating fan fashion, and Abercrombie House offered a unique shopping experience while marking a major milestone in the intersection of sports and style. The full collection is available year-round in Abercrombie stores and online at abercrombie.com.