Ellie Thumann Serves Legs for Days in Micro All-Leather Look in New Orleans Ahead of Super Bowl
Ellie Thumann just proved that all-black, all-leather is the ultimate power move. The SI Swimsuit model makes a striking appearance in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX, where she is joined by fellow SI Swim stars Christen Goff, Katie Austin, Jena Sims and Nicole Williams English today for a live radio show with SiriusXM.
The 23-year-old turned heads and served legs for days with a daring edgy ensemble featuring black leather micro shorts adorned with a subtle fringe detail and a statement chunky belt, paired with a scoop-neck leather tank top. She layered the look with an oversized varsity jacket emblazoned with “Sports Illustrated” across the back and an SB LIX logo on the side, cementing her as a true game-day fashion icon. The Arizona native, who now lives in South Carolina, finished the ’fit with sleek, pointed-toe below-the-knee heeled boots, adding an extra touch of glamour.
Thumann, who made her SI Swimsuit debut in Puerto Rico in 2023 with photographer Derek Kettela and returned to the fold last year, posing for Yu Tsai in Mexico, kept her glam flawless and glowy. Her long blonde locks were styled into a sleek high ponytail with two face-framing pieces left straight and loose.
The content creator, best known for her lifestyle, fashion and beauty channel on YouTube, opted for a luminous base, feathered brows and a glossy nude lip, keeping the focus on her crisp monochrome look. She highlighted her sculpted figure, toned legs and sultry style in the skin-baring ensemble.
“how we doing New Orleans!! @siriusxm @si_swimsuit,” she captioned the carousel shared with her 1.4 million Instagram followers.
“Cute,” Austin, who has posed for the brand four years in a row commented.
“Love these love u!” Sims added.
“Gorgy gorgy girl!!!!!” Lexi Wood exclaimed.
Today, Thumann uses her platform to share insight into her glamorous life as a model, full of travel opportunities and meeting some of the coolest people in the fashion industry. She began posting online a decade ago and has built a super close-knit community of fans who watched her grow up online and speak candidly about navigating her teenage years and now her early 20s. She is also a major mental health awareness advocate and often vulnerably speaks about her own experiences with anxiety,
“Ellie has been on our radar for some time, making a name for herself with her unfiltered take on being a young woman navigating the world of fashion and modeling,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief, MJ Day, said when deciding to feature her in the magazine two years ago. “She’s a beacon of positivity in what can be an arduous industry and we can’t wait to see what she’ll do next! We are pleased and honored to feature her as a rookie in the 2023 issue.”