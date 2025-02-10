Ellie Thumann Roots for Both Teams in Leather Mini Shorts, Boots at the Super Bowl
In the world of sports events as huge as the Super Bowl, it can sometimes be difficult to choose a team to root for. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Ellie Thumann appears to know this feeling as she attended the Big Game on Sunday dressed in clothes representing both teams.
Showing love for the Kansas City Chiefs, Thumann wore an oversized leather jacket with not only the football team’s logo displayed on the upper corner but also the signature scarlet red color decorated throughout. Elements of the iconic Chiefs gold could also be seen in the form of stripes on the sides. As for the Philadelphia Eagles—the winners of Super Bowl LIX—she endorsed the team by sporting a simple yet fashionable cap with the word “PHILLY” stretched in bold letters on the front.
No matter the team she represented with her apparel, we’re also obsessed with the all-black ensemble Thumann donned underneath it all.
Her black long-sleeved shirt hugged Thumann’s slim physique while the leather mini shorts with fringes on the sides gave the outfit a pop of something unique. And we can’t forget to highlight the knee-high black boots that tied everything together, creating the perfect sidelines look for this drop-dead gorgeous model.
See Thumann’s post here.
“you’re confused? I’m confused,” she hilariously wrote in her caption shared with her 1.4 million Instagram followers. Thumann also posed with fellow SI Swimsuit model XANDRA, a definite Eagles fan, from the audience.
She might not have had her mind made up on which team to root for, but Thumann is unshakable about Ulta Beauty being her go-to beauty store when it comes to shopping for her favorite makeup must-haves.
As one of the faces representing Ulta, Thumann stunned in her latest ad with the brand, wearing yet another black ensemble that nods to her fun yet sophisticated style. However, rather than putting on some black leather boots as an accessory, she went with chocolate brown suede-heeled shoes to give everyone something to talk about.
This partnership looks mighty fine on Thumann, opening up more possibilities for her in 2025. Her fans are more than excited to see what else this year has in store for her, especially considering 2024 came with a plethora of exciting opportunities such as her feature in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in Mexico. This marked her second shoot with the magazine, having made her debut in 2023 in Puerto Rico.
As we wait to see what’s next, fans are perfectly content watching Thumann be authentically herself in her opposing teams attire in New Orleans.