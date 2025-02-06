The Gorgeous Embroidered High-Waisted Bikini Penny Lane Wore in Portugal Is Now on Major Sale
As a co-winner of the 2023 SI Swim Search, the brand’s annual open casting call, Cheshire, England native Penny Lane made her debut in the magazine last year with a breathtaking photo shoot in Portugal with photographer Ben Watts. Her gorgeous golden hair, sun-kissed skin and undeniable beauty shone with each look and pose, creating an unforgettable gallery of images we’re still pulling inspo from. The content creator and actress, who appeared in the 2017 superhero film Justice League, stunned in every piece of swimwear she wore.
And there’s one piece in particular that we still can’t get off our minds. Posing in the gorgeous countryside, a light orange-colored, floral embroidered two-piece from Agua by Agua Bendita truly matched the backdrop, creating a cottagecore aesthetic we’re obsessed with. The best part? We’ve just realized that both items of the bikini are on a major sale right now. You’d better act fast if you want to add this swimsuit to your closet for your next trip.
Right now, you can score the bikini top and bottoms at an incredible 70% discount. Allow Lane to show you why this is such a must-buy:
Agua by Agua Bendita Primavera Trébol Bikini Top, $90 and Magenta Trebol Bikini Bottom, $96 (aguabyaguabendita.com)
This two-piece is made from recyclable polyester and offers up to UPF 50 sun protection—perfect for any sun-filled vacation. The gorgeous multi-colored embroidery on the bikini top takes 28 hours to make by hand, while on the bottoms takes 56 hours, making the current sale even more of an amazing steal.
Lane, who struggled early in her modeling career when being told she had to be a size 0, something that was not natural for her body, was forced to take a break from the industry to prioritize her health and well-being. Now, the entrepreneur is a certified holistic health coach, providing helpful tips and plans for those looking to become healthier, from their diet to their workout routines and everything in between.
“For 2025, this means going beyond just physical health,” Lane told the brand about the meaning of holistic health. “Yes, moving your body and eating well are important, but so is managing stress, building meaningful relationships and finding time for personal growth. For example, prioritizing mental health through mindfulness or therapy can be just as impactful as hitting the gym. Taking time to connect spiritually—whether through nature, meditation or creative expression—can help you feel grounded and aligned with your purpose.”