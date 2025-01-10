How to Set Holistic Health Goals in 2025, According to SI Swimsuit’s Penny Lane
Kickstart your New Year alongside SI Swimsuit with 31 Days of Wellness! This January, SI Swimsuit will unlock exclusive offerings with SI Swimsuit models, wellness experts, fitness gurus and others, who will guide you through 31 days of rejuvenating workouts, recipes, self-care rituals and more.
As we proceed into 2025, many of us are reexamining our well-being, from ramping up our exercise routines to being more mindful where nutrition is concerned. If your goal in the new year is to approach your wellness from a holistic perspective, meaning an all-encompassing method that addresses your physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being, 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie and certified holistic health coach Penny Lane is here to help.
When she began pursuing a career in the modeling industry at the age of 16, the Cheshire, England native was pressured to lose weight, which caused her to develop an unhealthy relationship with her body, compromising her fertility. In turn, Lane chose to prioritize her own health and became a certified holistic health coach in the hopes of helping others who face similar challenges.
What is holistic health?
A holistic approach to health and wellness is all about seeing yourself as a whole—mind, body and spirit—Lane says. And when you embrace this balance, you’re creating a life that feels more authentic and fulfilling, and one that allows you to show up as your best self.
“For 2025, this means going beyond just physical health,” she says. “Yes, moving your body and eating well are important, but so is managing stress, building meaningful relationships and finding time for personal growth. For example, prioritizing mental health through mindfulness or therapy can be just as impactful as hitting the gym. Taking time to connect spiritually—whether through nature, meditation or creative expression—can help you feel grounded and aligned with your purpose.”
5 tips for setting holistic health goals in 2025
Lane says that the best way to set personal holistic health goals that align with your current lifestyle is to be realistic about what’s sustainable. That way, your aspirations will be empowering while bringing you joy and balance, rather than feeling like a chore.
“The beauty of a holistic mindset is that it grows with you, adapting as your needs and priorities evolve,” she explains. “In 2025, I hope readers give themselves the freedom to focus on progress, not perfection. Wellness is a journey, and every small step matters. Be kind to yourself—you’re worth it.”
Start with self-awareness
“Take time to assess what your body, mind and spirit truly need,” Lane suggests. “Maybe it’s more rest, better nutrition or deeper connections. Listen to yourself without judgment.”
Set goals that feel good
“Instead of following trends, focus on what excites you,” the 2023 Swim Search co-winner says. “If running isn’t your thing, maybe yoga or hiking is. If a rigid diet feels too restrictive, explore balanced eating that nourishes you.”
Prioritize small, consistent habits over perfection
“Holistic health is about progress, not extremes,” Lane notes. “Even small shifts, like drinking more water or taking five minutes to breathe deeply, can make a huge difference.”
Incorporate mental and emotional health
“Physical health is important, but so is your mental and emotional well-being,” Lane states. “Journaling, therapy or even just having open conversations with loved ones can be transformative.”
Check in with your ‘why’
“When setting goals, think about why they matter to you,” Lane urges. “For me, I always ask, ‘Does this align with the person I want to grow into?’ Goals rooted in purpose are easier to stay committed to.”
Stay tuned to SI Swimsuit’s 31 Days of Wellness to continue to learn how to take charge in the year ahead!