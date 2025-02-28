Hailee Steinfeld Serves Old Hollywood Glamour With Sexy Bra Mirror Selfie in Milan
Hailee Steinfeld is embracing sultry sophistication in her latest photo dump from Milan Fashion Week, where she celebrated the 100th anniversary of Fendi, among other glamorous festivities.
The 28-year-old singer and actress kicked off the carousel with an ultra-glamorous mirror selfie, exuding vintage Hollywood allure. Snapping the photo with a digital camera in her luxe hotel room, she wore a delicate black lace triangle bralette, putting her sculpted décolletage on display. Her makeup was pure drama—feathered brows, smoky eyeshadow, long, full lashes, chiseled cheekbones and a rosy terracotta blush, all complemented by a luminous peachy-mauve lip.
Her signature sassy bob was styled to perfection, with bouncy, curled ends and a deep side part, evoking timeless starlet energy.
Beyond her captivating close-up, the rest of Steinfeld’s photo dump painted a vivid picture of her time in Italy. She documented glimpses of decadent pasta dishes, a perfectly crisp slice of pizza, stunning Milanese architecture, fresh flowers and classic fashion week essentials—sleek sneakers, trench coats and high-fashion runway moments.
“BS from Milan…More tomorrow on @beausociety x,” the Los Angeles native, who is engaged to NFL star and MVP Josh Allen, captioned the post shared with her 10.3 million followers on Feb. 28. Last August, Steinfeld launched Beau Society, a personal newsletter offering fans exclusive insights into her life, career and passions. Through candid stories, beauty tips and behind-the-scenes moments, she shares a more intimate connection beyond social media.
“Can’t wait for this week’s issue!!! We’ve been getting so much from you (those mag covers😍) 👀✨💕💕,” one fan gushed.
Speaking of magazine covers, in just the month of February—a short one, we might add—the Edge of Seventeen actress has graced the front of Who What Wear, Esquire and most recently, Vogue Philippines.
The Critics’ Choice Award-winner and Academy Award-nominee opened up in her first Vogue cover story about how Beau Society has become a space for deeper engagement with her audience.
She described it as a “two-way conversation,” where subscribers can reply with their insights and she responds personally when she can. While the “Starving” singer has long been known for gracefully sidestepping questions about her love life in interviews, she embraces the topic openly in her newsletter. “That was one of the main goals too, to create a space that I feel comfortable and safe to do that,” she shared. “Because while I value my privacy and our privacy, there are just some things that are too exciting not to share. And I’m grateful to be able to do it on my own terms.”
That sense of connection extends beyond her subscribers. Steinfeld, who is of Filipino descent, also spoke about how meaningful it is to embrace her heritage through her work and personal life. “I carry my Filipino heritage with so much pride,” she said. “And I feel like [it’s] deeply rooted in the values that my parents have instilled in both my brother [Griffin, 31] and I: resilience and kindness and a deep sense of family.”