Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen’s First-Ever PDA Moment Will Give You Butterflies
Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are officially cementing themselves as one of sports’ most beloved power couples. The Edge of Seventeen actress and the Buffalo Bills quarterback, both 28, have been relatively private about their relationship since they were first spotted on a sushi date in May 2023, but they made a rare, heartfelt display of affection during one of the biggest moments of Allen’s career.
The duo, who got engaged last November, arrived and were photographed on the red carpet together for the first time at the 2025 NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 6. And, when the athlete was named the league’s Most Valuable Player—a prestigious accolade recognizing his standout season—the pair shared another adorable moment.
As his name was announced, Allen turned to Steinfeld and gave her a celebratory kiss and hug before heading to the stage to accept his award.
“I know this is an individual award, and it says Most Valuable Player on it, but I think it’s derived from team success, and I love my team,” he began his speech. “We got such a great locker room in Buffalo. It takes everybody—from the equipment staff to the training room to the strength staff, to Slick Rick in the mail room, to the cafeteria upstairs. It truly takes everybody to have team success, and I’m so fortunate to be part of a great organization.”
Allen also expressed the most gratitude for his parents, Joel and Lavonne Aaron, who in his 20-plus years of playing football have “missed [only] maybe 15 games]” and his three siblings—his “favorite” teammates—for their unwavering support.
Finally, the California native saved a heartfelt tribute for Steinfeld, closing his speech with a touching dedication to his fiancée.
“You’ve been my rock, you’re my best friend. I would not be standing on this stage if it weren’t for you,” he gushed about the singer.
Allen made sure to acknowledge the talent of his fellow nominees—Lamar Jackson, last year’s winner, along with Saquon Barkley, Joe Burrow and Jared Goff—highlighting their performances throughout the season.
“All had great seasons, and all could be standing here today—you guys would be deserving of it,” he said. “You are true stewards of the game. I look up to you, I admire you, and I look forward to sharing the gridiron with you in the future.”