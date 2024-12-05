Hailey Bieber Proves She’s the Queen of Corpcore in Cute Chocolate Blazer, Mini Skirt Set
Hailey Bieber’s fashion game has been incredible recently, though we’re not even remotely surprised. The supermodel and entrepreneur shared a chic new Instagram post showing off her love for the corpcore aesthetic, a matching set and winter hues.
The 28-year-old, who celebrated her birthday last month, donned a fitted chocolate brown hip-length blazer and mini skirt in the same cool tone. She snapped a chic, unbothered mirror selfie, displaying her bold smolder, flawless skin, tiny hand tattoos and, of course, her signature Rhode phone case, also in a beautiful brown shade and complete with the new Cinnamon Roll peptide lip tint ($18). In another pic, shared on her IG story, Bieber showed off her slim sculpted legs and new mom glow as she completed the look with matching trendy ballet flats and visited the Rhode office.
The skincare brand founder and creative director is a marketing genius when it comes to timing product launches and promotional content with seasons, birthdays and holidays. Just a few weeks after her last new drop in honor of her birthday on Nov. 22, Bieber hit the labs again and released a new peptide lip treatment, the first shimmery one, with a sweet festive peppermint scent ($18). She even tapped fellow fashion icon and it girl Matilda Djerf to be the star of the campaign. Shop more at rhodeskin.com.
“business as usual,” Bieber captioned the carousel. She accessorized with sleek black oval sunglasses, her diamond-encrusted wedding band, her massive engagement ring and, of course, her signature bedazzled “B” bubble necklace.
The mom of one, who welcomed her baby boy Jack Blues with husband Justin Bieber in August, shared a fun mid-glam pic as the second slide. She made a cute pouty face while her honey-brown locks were freshly blown out and left to set in voluminous rollers. Her cheeks were rosy as ever, likely a combination of her viral, creamy pocket blushes ($24). In a later mirror selfie, she donned a similar business casual-inspired set but in a light gray color. In a later photo, she was getting a quick makeup touch-up.
“Boss mama,” Tess Annique Souray commented.
“Boss moves 👏,” Ron Robinson agreed.
Bieber has also been teasing an upcoming lip liner, showing off the unlabeled trial product versions in various get ready with me TikToks. She is growing her Rhode empire and we can’t wait for what she has in store for 2025.