Hailey Bieber Flaunts Her Signature Flawless Skin, Sporty-Chic Style, Teases New FILA Campaign
Hailey Bieber is back with FILA, and this time, she’s not just the face—she’s the creative force behind the brand’s upcoming drop. Set to launch on March 6, the New York native‘s long-awaited collaboration seamlessly fuses FILA’s timeless sporty aesthetic with Bieber’s ultra cool, model-off-duty edge—two styles that mirror each other yet complement perfectly.
After first teaming up with the Seoul-based label in 2022 for a self-styled, ‘90s-inspired campaign, she was officially named a global brand ambassador in 2023 and later fronted a tenniscore-inspired spring/summer 2024 collection.
Today, she’s stepping into the design realm, teasing the collection on Instagram in the Hailey Bieber V-Neck Pullover ($120) in a sleek black/popcorn colorway (with three new shades upcoming) and her massive diamond wedding ring. Her glam is flawless, of course, featuring a luminous base, feathered brows, minimal wispy lashes, rosy-peachy blush and a plump, overlined taupe lip.
Photographed by Harley Weir, the campaign is peak power dressing with a retro edge. In one striking shot, Bieber sits poised at a table with her elbow resting on the surface, fingers gliding through her honey-brown locks and her smoldering gaze all but declaring, I mean business.
She revealed that the collaboration was two years in the making. In the second slide, a chaotic yet commanding shot, Bieber is the epitome of girl hands, seamlessly juggling it all—balancing a croissant, a baby bottle dangling from one finger, a pacifier pinched between another and an oversized tote slung from her elbow, brimming with daily essentials. Meanwhile, her other hand cradles an overflowing brown paper bag of groceries.
A plushie toy lies abandoned in the background, veggies float mid-air, but Bieber? She’s unbothered—windblown, glowing and perfectly composed. It’s the modern mom aesthetic: a little frazzled, yet stylish.
The Rhode skincare founder’s signature sporty-chic wardrobe aligns with all of the label’s most iconic pieces: chunky dad sneakers, solid baseball caps and track jackets. As a girl constantly on the go and a new mom to baby boy Jack Blues, the 28-year-old embodies the balance of function and fashion, making her the ultimate fit for the brand.
“I am grateful to expand my role with FILA, a brand that has always stood out for its quality, elegance and bold and beautiful designs,” Bieber said in 2023. “I appreciate the brand’s Italian heritage and the eras of FILA fashion where I can continue to draw inspiration. I am excited to bring my own point of view to FILA's iconic styles, as we work to create something special together.”