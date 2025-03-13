Hailey Clauson Flaunts Legs for Days in Red Hot Micro Shorts for Mexico City Birthday Trip
Hailey Clauson celebrated her 30th birthday with a fabulous trip to Mexico City with her fiancé, Jullien Herrera. The SI Swimsuit legend, who got engaged last year, shared a series of stylish and delicious snapshots from the vacation.
“Ate our way through Mexico City for my 30th💃🏻🇲🇽🍣🥂,” she captioned the Instagram carousel, giving fans a peek into her special celebration.
In the cover snap, Clauson donned a chic linen black halterneck tank during a relaxed lunch outing. She accessorized the minimal yet classic look with red nails, gold hoop earrings and her signature natural wavy blonde hair. Her understated glam kept the focus on her radiant complexion and effortless vacation style.
In a later photo, Clauson showcased her impeccable sense of fashion and served legs for days in a full ’fit check. The California native stunned in low-rise red micro shorts that emphasized her slim, lean figure. She completed the trendy look with sleek black sunglasses and stylish black ballet flats.
Another snap featured the eight-time SI Swim star, who posed for the cover of the 2016 issue, in a fitted brown high-neck short-sleeve top paired with a coordinating midi skirt. This ensemble was a perfect blend of casual and sophisticated style.
The birthday vacation photo dump also featured a mouthwatering array of food highlights, from tacos and eggs to fresh salads, pastries and roasted chicken, encapsulating the culinary richness of the vibrant city.
Clauson’s trip reflects her well-earned sense of balance, blending indulgence with celebration and style. Beyond her modeling career, Clauson has taken her expertise behind the scenes as well. In April 2023, she was named co-owner and creative director of Margaux the Agency, a boutique modeling agency based in Los Angeles.
“I feel like I’m able to take my power back from any negative experiences that I’ve had as a model and use it to build the safe space I always wanted for myself with agencies,” she explained when she joined the company in April 2023. “I love the creative expression that comes with modeling as well as the business side of the industry, so I am really looking forward to bringing these two worlds together within this role. It’s also very important to me to support talent from all backgrounds — age, body type, culture, gender and sexual identities — and to be able to champion the shared dream of succeeding in this exciting industry.”