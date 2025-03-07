7 Jaw-Dropping Pics of Birthday Girl, SI Swim Legend Hailey Clauson Over the Years
Hailey Clauson is celebrating a milestone birthday today—turning 30—and there’s no better way to honor her than by looking back at some of her most jaw-dropping moments. The SI Swimsuit stalwart, who first graced the magazine's pages in Kauai, Hawai’i in 2015, quickly became one of its most iconic stars. A year later, she landed a coveted cover, posing for James Macari in Turks and Caicos and cementing her place in franchise history on the front of the 2016 issue.
Since then, the Southern California native has continued to build an impressive career, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. She co-owns and is the creative director of Margaux, a Los Angeles-based boutique modeling agency, where she helps shape the next generation of talent. In addition to her thriving career, she’s also marking an ongoing personal milestone—her engagement to longtime partner Julien Herrera. The photographer proposed last August.
Reflecting on her journey, while on set with the team in Florida last year as part of the 60th anniversary “Legends” shoot, Clauson embraces the wisdom and confidence that have come with age. “I love getting older,” she said. “I think I still have such a long way to go—this is gonna be my last year in my 20s. But I started modeling at 13, so I feel like I had to grow up really fast. I thought I was a woman and grown up—until I actually started becoming a woman and learning what it meant. I think the more you know who you are, the more powerful you are as a woman.”
She also champions genuine female empowerment, rejecting surface-level statements in favor of true connection and support. “Being genuine and real [is so important]. A lot of people say they’re empowering other women, but it’s more to say it and to have this image of it,” she continued. “Really getting to know somebody for who they are is going to empower them and motivate them to embrace that side of themselves.”
Clauson has traveled everywhere from the Dominican Republic, Indonesia, Finland and Australia to Barbados and the Bahamas with the magazine, each time bringing her radiant smile and positive energy with her. From her early days as a teenage model to her current status as an industry powerhouse, she has evolved into a multifaceted force in fashion and modeling. In honor of her 30th birthday, we’re taking a look back at some of her most unforgettable SI Swimsuit moments.