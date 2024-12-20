Hailey Clauson’s Hot Pink Cheeky Two-Piece Features the Most Flirty, Fun Detail
Model and entrepreneur Hailey Clauson totally blew us away when making her SI Swimsuit debut nearly a decade ago. For her first two features in 2015, the now-29-year-old traveled to Kauai, Hawaii where she was photographed by Yu Tsai and that same year jetted off to St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands for a special body paint photo shoot with Tsai and Joanna Gair. From there, the rest is total brand history, as the California native has posed for the magazine a total of 10 times and eight separate years. She’s an absolute staple with her inside-and-out beauty and talent in front of the camera.
Clauson, who began modeling at the age of 13 and has since appeared on the covers of magazines like Vogue Germany, Flaunt, Marie Claire and, of course, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, got engaged this year to now-fiancé Jullien Herrera after 10 years of dating. 2024 has been a big one for the Margaux the Agency co-owner, as she also made her return to the brand for a special “Legends” photo shoot in honor of the 60th anniversary. Donning a gorgeous floor-length gold gown, Clauson was joined by 26 other brand legends in Hollywood, Fla., where they were photographed by Tsai.
But before the “Legends” shoot, Clauson also made a splash in the 2023 issue where she was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Though all of her looks were heavenly, we’re particularly inspired by the hot pink swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID below and are desperate to get our hands on it.
FABIEN - Ostrich Top w/ High Waisted Bottom, $152 (shophausofpinklemonaid.com)
Collaborating with brand favorite HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID, Clauson looked like a beach Barbie ready to party in the unforgettable swimsuit. Not only does the hot pink color make us energized, but the fun and flirty ostrich-feather feature on the top inspires us to throw a celebration. Whatever the occasion, this item would make a serious statement poolside. And while we can’t see it in the photos above, the swimwear and lingerie brand’s website does show cheeky bottoms in the back, making for a sexy look amid the sensible high waist. Really, it’s the best of both worlds.
This two-piece is incredibly flattering and a fantastic option if you’re looking for a pop of color to add to your collection.
As for Clauson’s personal style, she looks towards her fashion icon Brigitte Bardot for inspiration. “Classic, timeless, that cool, French girl but a little bit sexy vibe,” she told SI Swimsuit. “They’re just so effortless. They just throw on a dress and flats and they’re good to go.”