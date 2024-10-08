Hailey Clauson Is a Floral Dream in Vintage Mesh Designer Dress
Another week, another stunning Instagram post by Hailey Clauson. The SI Swimsuit legend is constantly proving why she’s an undeniable fashion icon, and her latest sultry look is utter perfection.
The brand stalwart, who made her debut in 2015 and graced the cover the following year after her photo shoot in Turks and Caicos, is now celebrated not only for her work in the modeling industry, but also for her eye-catching looks beyond the pages of the magazine. In a new Instagram post, the 29-year-old dazzled in a vintage Dolce & Gabbana mesh midi dress. She served major dreamy angel vibes and added a daring modern twist with a visible strapless bra beneath. The fall-winter 1999 archival number, sourced from Raffe Vintage, featured delicate pastel flowers scattered all over and a figure-hugging silhouette.
The Southern California native showed off her slim waist, toned arms and long, lean legs in her Instagram post of the look. She accessorized with black strappy stilettos, a small black OSOI purse, sunglasses in her hands and delicate tiny diamond huggie earrings from Jacquie Aiche. The entire outfit was put together by stylist Zoe Gofman.
Her long blonde locks were swept up into an elegant, yet tousled bun with a few face-framing pieces left loose, courtesy of hairstylist Ericka Verrett. As for glam, the newly-engaged model, who was photographed by her fiancé Jullien Herrera, tapped Miriam Nichterlein. The makeup artist opted for a super soft, romantic moment, including dark wispy lashes that made her blue-green eyes pop, rosy blush, a simple, natural glowy base and glossy peachy-pink lips.
The model, who has posed for SI Swimsuit eight separate years, joining fellow brand icons for a special legends photo shoot for the 60th anniversary issue this year, is also the co-owner and creative director of boutique modeling agency Margaux the Agency.
“I want to make change, and I think by implementing myself into this job, that is how change will happen,” Clauson shared of how she hopes to mentor young models through her industry experience. “Sometimes as a model, you feel like that’s all you can be and you have a limited amount of time. You’re just pretty—but there’s so much more. It’s a huge platform and stepping stone for other opportunity. I like to teach everybody that we work with that you should use social media to your advantage and start thinking of other things you want to do in your lifetime.”