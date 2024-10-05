Hailey Clauson Is a ‘Baywatch’ Dream in Sporty, Scrunchy Red One-Piece in Croatia
Hailey Clauson channeled classic Baywatch vibes in her latest dreamy Croatian vacation pics. The SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut with the franchise in 2015 in Hawai’i, and landed on the cover just one year later following her photo shoot with James Macari in Turks and Caicos, served legs for days in the cutest coral high-neck scrunchy material one-piece.
The 29-year-old posed for photographer and fiancé Jullien Herrera, whom she recently got engaged to, in a selection of Instagram snaps in front of the most breathtaking moody sunset backdrop.
Cleonie Nahla Maillot Coral One-Piece, $180 (cleonie.com)
The sporty swimsuit served casual, yet sophisticated vibes with its high neckline, textured material and criss-cross back design. The beauty of the Cleonie brand is that you can submit an inquiry with your order, asking for the coverage of the suit to be customized to your liking. Shop more at cleonie.com.
“The most magical sunset in Croatia💕✨💜🌊💖,” Clauson captioned the carousel of photos that she shared on Oct. 1. In the serene cover snap, she entered the ocean from a small ladder attached to some natural rock formations. The pink, purple and blue pastel hues of the sky reflected off the crystal-clear Adriatic Sea as the sun dipped below the horizon.
In the following slide, a stunning up-close and personal snapshot, the California native showed off her mesmerizing blue eyes and accessories, including two gold necklaces and chunky gold hoop earrings. She opted for a natural and summery glowy glam look, including wispy lashes, rosy blush and feathered brows. Her long blonde-brown locks were pulled back into a sleek high bun.
Today, having amassed more than a decade of industry knowledge (and eight years of posing for SI Swimsuit under her belt), the franchise legend is working to make the modeling industry more inclusive. As the co-owner and creative director of Margaux the Agency, Clauson is expanding her influence beyond the runway and helping young women break into the industry with valuable resources and mentors by their side.
“I feel like I’m able to take my power back from any negative experiences that I’ve had as a model and use it to build the safe space I always wanted for myself with agencies,” she shared of the experience. “I love the creative expression that comes with modeling as well as the business side of the industry, so I am really looking forward to bringing these two worlds together within this role. It’s also very important to me to support talent from all backgrounds—age, body type, culture, gender and sexual identities—and to be able to champion the shared dream of succeeding in this exciting industry.”