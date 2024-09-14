Swimsuit

Hailey Clauson Proves Euro Summer Isn’t Over in Fitted White Midi Dress

The SI Swimsuit model isn’t ready to let go of warm-weather fashion—and we can’t blame her.

Martha Zaytoun

Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson / Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Labor Day has come and gone, but Hailey Clauson isn’t yet ready to relinquish the summer season. We don’t blame her, really. We do love fall, but we’re going to miss the longer days and lounging under the sun.

For the SI Swimsuit model, that sort of behavior is still very much so on the agenda. At the start of September, she set off for Europe with fiancé Jullien Herrera in tow. Following a stop in Portugal (which included some afternoons lounging by the water and others exploring the charming coastal towns), the pair set off for Croatia. Over the past week, they have settled in on the glistening coast of the country, reveling in the views on the Adriatic Sea.

In addition to sunbathing and exploring, the trip has given Clauson the opportunity to flaunt her excellent warm-weather fashion. It may be cooling off on this side of the Atlantic, but where the 29-year-old is concerned, it’s still summer—and she’s been dressing accordingly.

Her latest look is all the proof you need. In a recent Instagram post, the model posed before a stunning view of the Adriatic Sea in a white fitted midi dress, an ode to summer whites if ever there was one. She paired the flattering pick with black peep-toe heels, a black cross necklace and trendy white sunglasses.

We may no longer need summer fashion inspo, but we’re taking notes all the same and storing them away for next season—so we hope Clauson keeps the looks coming.

Published
Martha Zaytoun

MARTHA ZAYTOUN

Martha Zaytoun is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit in 2023, she worked on the editorial board of the University of Notre Dame’s student magazine and on the editorial team at Chapel Hill, Durham and Chatham Magazines in North Carolina. When not working, Zaytoun loves to watercolor and oil paint, run and water ski. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a huge Fighting Irish fan.

Home/Fashion