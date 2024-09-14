Hailey Clauson Proves Euro Summer Isn’t Over in Fitted White Midi Dress
Labor Day has come and gone, but Hailey Clauson isn’t yet ready to relinquish the summer season. We don’t blame her, really. We do love fall, but we’re going to miss the longer days and lounging under the sun.
For the SI Swimsuit model, that sort of behavior is still very much so on the agenda. At the start of September, she set off for Europe with fiancé Jullien Herrera in tow. Following a stop in Portugal (which included some afternoons lounging by the water and others exploring the charming coastal towns), the pair set off for Croatia. Over the past week, they have settled in on the glistening coast of the country, reveling in the views on the Adriatic Sea.
In addition to sunbathing and exploring, the trip has given Clauson the opportunity to flaunt her excellent warm-weather fashion. It may be cooling off on this side of the Atlantic, but where the 29-year-old is concerned, it’s still summer—and she’s been dressing accordingly.
Her latest look is all the proof you need. In a recent Instagram post, the model posed before a stunning view of the Adriatic Sea in a white fitted midi dress, an ode to summer whites if ever there was one. She paired the flattering pick with black peep-toe heels, a black cross necklace and trendy white sunglasses.
We may no longer need summer fashion inspo, but we’re taking notes all the same and storing them away for next season—so we hope Clauson keeps the looks coming.