Haley Cavinder Flaunts Sculpted Abs in Cute Chocolate Two-Piece Under Hawaiian Sun
NCAA basketball star Haley Cavinder is living her best life on winter break in Hawai’i. The college basketball player, who is in her fifth year at the University of Miami alongside twin and fellow athlete Hanna, stunned in her latest Instagram post, wearing a gorgeous, feminine series of bikinis and flaunting her sculpted figure.
The 23-year-old, who celebrates her birthday next month, donned a chocolate brown two-piece with cute white trimming details and stringy tie straps on both the top and bottom. She displayed her washboard abs and dainty wordy hip tattoo as she sat in an outdoor seating area with a white flower placed behind her ear and her long blonde locks cascading around it.
In the next pic, Cavinder posed on the beach with the sand between her toes and small waves crashing behind her. She flexed her toned arms and muscular legs in a muted blue bikini featuring a flattering, ruched V-leg silhouette on the bottoms and a massive rose decal front and center on the top. She smiled bright with her arms in the air and one knee bent up and accessorized with a pretty pendant necklace and beige straw bucket hat. The Indiana native’s hair was super wavy and tousled from spending days in the water she looked super sun-kissed and bronzed.
“UR FIRE,” Nat Marshall commented.
“twin goes tropical,” Hanna chimed. “watching christmas vacation now.”
“I love haley in Hawaii!!!” other sister Natalie Cavinder exclaimed.
“love tropical haley😍,” Cameron Williams agreed.
“Sun Protection please! 🙏🏻🧴😊,” Dr. Michael Abrouk reminded her.
Today, both Hanna and Haley use their platform to inspire young women to pursue college athletics and take advantage of NIL deals and opportunities. As women at the forefront of the financial movement, they have landed major sponsorships with Boost Mobile, Six Star Pro Nutrition, UnderArmour, Crocs, GoPuff, Venmo the WWE and more big-name labels. They co-founded a new streetwear clothing company called Baseline Team in 2022.
The sister duo, best known for leading the Hurricanes to an Elite Eight appearance in 2023, were also named to Forbes’s 30 Under 30 list this year. The content creators, who walked the SI Swimsuit Runway Show and Miami Swim Week together in June, have built a following of 4.5 million on their joint TikTok and almost 2 million across both their Instagram platforms.
“It’s been a whirlwind, but I’m just super grateful for it,” Haley, who is dating Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, told Forbes. “We’ve learned so much in the year, and there’s a lot more to come.”