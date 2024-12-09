Hanna and Haley Cavinder Join Passes to Share Exclusive Basketball, Fitness Content
Haley and Hanna Cavinder continue to make moves both on an off the basketball court. The twins, who are currently playing their fifth and final NCAA season with the University of Miami Hurricanes, today announced their partnership with Passes, a subscription-based content platform.
The 23-year-old athletes will provide their subscribers with a behind the scenes glimpse at their basketball season and fitness routines, as well as access to parts of their lives fans wouldn’t see otherwise, like exclusive moments from the Super Bowl, Fashion Week and more.
“By sharing more unfiltered, authentic content, we hope to create a space where fans feel like they’re truly part of our journey,” Haley tells SI Swimsuit. “We want to provide exclusive updates—so they feel connected to not just our careers, but who we are as people,” adds Hanna.
Throughout their collegiate basketball careers, the Cavinder Twins have been paving a way for future female athletes through their NIL brand deals and entrepreneurial endeavors off the court. They’ve partnered with the likes of Boost Mobile, Raising Cane’s, Champs Sports, Slate Milk, GHOST Energy and Under Armour, just to name a few.
The Cavinder twins, who strutted the Miami Swim Week runway for SI Swimsuit this summer, are the cofounders of Hustle Beauty and cohosts of their own podcast, Twin Talk. The two also launched their own fitness app, TWOGether, this spring.
Hanna notes that in partnering with Passes, she and her sister hope to grow as entrepreneurs while sharing their journey in a real and meaningful way.
“Passes felt like the perfect fit for us because it’s more than just a platform—it’s a space where we can truly connect with our fans while building our brand as athletes and creators,” Haley adds. “They understand the value of authenticity, and that’s something Hanna and I always strive for in everything we do."
The twins are looking forward to exploring new opportunities, like collaborating with brands and expanding into different industries, through their presence on Passes.
"Passes opens up a new revenue stream for us while allowing us to stay authentic to who we are,” Hanna states. “It’s not just about making money; it’s about growing our brand in a sustainable way that connects with our audience."
Following today’s official launch on the Passes platform, Haley and Hanna will host a casino-themed launch party on Sunday, Dec. 29 at the Hard Rock Cafe in Miami. There, they will share exclusive previews of the platform while celebrating with friends, family and partners—and there will certainly be a few surprises in store.
“It’s going to be a night to remember, and we’re so excited to kick off this partnership in such a big way,” Hanna teases.