Haley and Hanna Cavinder Dance on TikTok to Commemorate Start of Miami Hurricanes Season
Haley and Hanna Cavinder, twin stars of college basketball, kicked off the Miami Hurricanes season with an energetic and viral new social media post. The blonde bombshell duo, who are in their final year of college athletics eligibility after taking a break last season, showcased their hip hop moves and rhythm as they danced along to Fetty Wap’s “Jugg” and Lil Zack CBFW’s “Wobble” on their joint TikTok account.
Watch the sisters’s videos here and here.
The sisters sported the Hurricanes’ signature white jersey and shorts featuring green and orange details and “Canes” written on the front, as they celebrated the return of NCAA women’s basketball, which is drawing unprecedented attention and enthusiasm this year after breaking numerous viewership records last season.
The Cavinders, who have made a name for themselves both on the court and on social media, continue to be key players in raising the profile of women’s sports. Both have experienced impressive careers, transferring to the University of Miami after notable performances at Fresno State, where they set records and gained fans for their on-court synergy and dynamic style.
Haley made an immediate impact in the ACC, quickly becoming a vital asset for the Hurricanes. She helped lead the team to an Elite Eight appearance, earning 2023 All-ACC Second Team honors while averaging 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.5. Hanna also played a key role that season as a reliable reserve, contributing 3.8 points, 1.6 assists, and 1.3 rebounds per game.
The University of Miami Women’s Basketball team took the court at the Watsco Center in an exhibition game against Palm Beach Atlantic on Sunday evening, marking the start of the 2024-25 season.
In addition to their college careers, Haley and Hanna took on the fashion world, walking the runway together for SI Swimsuit’s Miami Swim Week show this June, in an epic twin moment.
Reflecting on the recent rise in visibility for women’s basketball, Hanna shared her thoughts: “I think last year was awesome for the game. I think just being able to see so many powerful athletes be able to grow the game, like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, I think a lot of people were way more tuned into [women’s sports] ... and I think these players going into the WNBA is going to create way more opportunities. So it’s a win-win for all athletes. It’s cool to see the game change.”
Haley echoed her sister's excitement about the sport’s progression. “I think that it shows that once you put women on television, people are going to tune in,” she said. “ ... I think for the younger generation of girls [watching], women’s basketball is on the rise. I’m just excited to be back. I think that the game is growing and evolving and it’s about time because women deserve the same love as men in this space.”
Also on TikTok, the twins poked fun at people calling them “old” with a video using the song “Turn My Swag on” by Soulja Boy, writing: “us when they call us old but can't call us broke (a win is a win).” Watch the video here.