Halle Berry Wins Sheer Dress Trend in Plunging Lacy Black Ensemble

The actress attended the Los Angeles premiere for her new film, ‘The Union,’ in the outfit.

Halle Berry / Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Sheer dresses have been all the rage for some time now. Everyone from 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Sharina Gutierrez to 2016 cover model Ashley Graham have shared their interpretation on the trend. Plus, sheer dresses of various hues and lengths were the unofficial uniform at SI Swimsuit’s VIP party in Hollywood, Fla., in May.

All of this to say, the aesthetic isn’t going anywhere, and actress Halle Berry just donned one of our favorite takes on the look of late. The 57-year-old star hit the red carpet for Netflix film The Union in Los Angeles on Monday, Aug. 12, and her outfit was a total showstopper.

Halle Berry / Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images

Berry’s plunging V-neck dress featured intricate lace detail all over, and a bodysuit-like structure with a scalloped skirt and long sleeves. The garment perfectly cinched the star in at the waist, and she paired the racy look with a pair of pointed-toe heels and small hoop earrings. Berry’s chin-length locks were styled in waves, while her makeup was glowy, yet minimal.

The actress stars in Netflix’s forthcoming action-thriller film, which begins streaming on Friday, Aug. 16. In it, she is featured opposite Mark Wahlberg, and the two play exes who reunite for a secret mission.

In a promo clip ahead of the film’s release, the pair discussed the injuries they’ve sustained in the past from their action movie star status, along with special skills they’ve learned along the way. Berry noted that she has learned jiu jitsu, Muay Thai, kickboxing, taekwondo and more for various roles throughout her career.

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

