Halle Berry Wins Sheer Dress Trend in Plunging Lacy Black Ensemble
Sheer dresses have been all the rage for some time now. Everyone from 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Sharina Gutierrez to 2016 cover model Ashley Graham have shared their interpretation on the trend. Plus, sheer dresses of various hues and lengths were the unofficial uniform at SI Swimsuit’s VIP party in Hollywood, Fla., in May.
All of this to say, the aesthetic isn’t going anywhere, and actress Halle Berry just donned one of our favorite takes on the look of late. The 57-year-old star hit the red carpet for Netflix film The Union in Los Angeles on Monday, Aug. 12, and her outfit was a total showstopper.
Berry’s plunging V-neck dress featured intricate lace detail all over, and a bodysuit-like structure with a scalloped skirt and long sleeves. The garment perfectly cinched the star in at the waist, and she paired the racy look with a pair of pointed-toe heels and small hoop earrings. Berry’s chin-length locks were styled in waves, while her makeup was glowy, yet minimal.
The actress stars in Netflix’s forthcoming action-thriller film, which begins streaming on Friday, Aug. 16. In it, she is featured opposite Mark Wahlberg, and the two play exes who reunite for a secret mission.
In a promo clip ahead of the film’s release, the pair discussed the injuries they’ve sustained in the past from their action movie star status, along with special skills they’ve learned along the way. Berry noted that she has learned jiu jitsu, Muay Thai, kickboxing, taekwondo and more for various roles throughout her career.