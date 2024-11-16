Hannah Stocking Puts Jaw-Dropping Spin on Underwear as Outerwear Trend on SI Swimsuit Red Carpet
It was a glamorous night for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on Nov. 14, as the stars stepped out for a special 60th anniversary event alongside Maybelline to celebrate professional rugby player Ilona Maher’s September digital cover.
Not only did SI Swimsuit models like Maher, Brooks Nader, Xandra Pohl and others attend, but other fan-favorite celebrities also walked the red carpet to commemorate the milestone. One of which was Hannah Stocking, internet personality and comedian, who looked breathtaking in her daring and unique look.
Though all of the looks we got to see on Thursday night in Los Angeles were gorgeous, we’d be remiss if we didn’t call special attention to Stocking’s ‘fit, which was a fun take on the underwear as outerwear trend, which features undergarments on top of the outfit. For Stocking’s case, she rocked a neon yellow two-piece look, featuring an orange bandeau-style top with green straps and lining around the cups along with a sheer bodice. Her bottoms followed suit, with a sheer neon yellow knee-length skirt featuring an orange thong with green lining.
Stocking completed her look with neon yellow open-toed shoes and she wore her hair slicked back in a high braided ponytail. As she posed on the red carpet, she made sure to turn around to show off her toned backside.
At the event on Thursday night, Stocking also posed with YouTuber Jena Frumes, who looked equally as stunning in a gold sequined sleeveless mini dress. The pair blew kisses at the camera in front of a pink neon Sports Illustrated sign, perfectly matching the vibe.
For the big night, guest of honor Maher wore a gorgeous black off-the-shoulder mini dress from Magda Butrym, styled by SI Swimsuit fashion editor Margot Zamet, along with Steve Madden shoes and earrings from Michael M. With a simple yet classic dress, Maher went for the dramatic with her makeup look featuring a gorgeous red lip using the Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick.
As for Stocking, the 32-year-old from Oregon has some exciting projects on the way. Most notably, it was announced in September that she joined the cast of Netflix’s The Wrong Paris, a romantic comedy written by Nicole Henrich and directed by Janeen Damian. She joins Miranda Cosgrove, Madison Pettis and other familiar faces in the cast. In October, she posed with Cosgrove and other costars to announce the start of production in Vancouver, Canada.
Along with Stocking’s many hilarious social media skits, we can always count on her to stun on the red carpet of big events. The SI Swimsuit x Maybelline celebration on Thursday night was no exception.