An Exclusive Look at Ilona Maher’s Stunning Styling on Her Most Recent Red Carpet Appearance
Last night, SI Swimsuit models, content creators and A-list celebrity guests attended a red carpet event at Dante Beverly Hills to celebrate the brand’s 60th anniversary issue with a fun-filled night of food, drinks and great company.
The celebration, sponsored by Maybelline and PopSockets, was also an occasion to honor Ilona Maher, SI Swimsuit’s September digital issue cover model. The 28-year-old Olympic athlete is having an incredible year: not only did she make her brand debut, she and her rugby sevens teammates took home a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and Maher is currently competing on Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars. To say Maher is thriving would be an understatement.
When it came to styling the perfectly chic look for last night’s poolside party in Los Angeles, Maher teamed up with SI Swimsuit fashion editor Margot Zamet to put together a jaw-dropping ensemble. The star of the show? A black off-the-shoulder Magda Butrym mini dress ($1,070), which was accessorized with pointed-toe Steve Madden heels and plenty of gold jewelry, including a pair of earrings by Michael M.
“She wore a dress by Magda Butrym that we feel in love with because it was was such a form-flattering and feminine cut,” Zamet says of the head-turning style. “[Maher] has the most amazing shoulders, so the neckline on this dress was perfect to show them off. And she’s been in so many gorgeous glitzy looks on Dancing With the Stars, so I wanted to go with something sleek and different than those. The gold and diamond shell drop earrings were the perfect finishing touch for her SI Swimsuit party look.”
In addition to the off-the-shoulder aesthetic, the designer dress features the most flattering draping in front, which drew attention to Maher’s toned and athletic legs. Her look, of course, was made complete with the athlete’s signature red lip, which makeup artist Kendal Fedail achieved using Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in “Pioneer.” Meanwhile, hairstylist Stephanie A. Smith coaxed the Olympic athlete’s dark chestnut locks into an up-do with a few face-framing pieces left out.
After posing for photographers on the red carpet, Maher and the rest of the evening’s guests spent the remainder of the night mingling at the outdoor venue. Guests enjoyed signature cocktails, including espresso mar-kinis, and noshed on wood-fired pizzas as they chatted and were treated to a soundtrack by DJ Millie.
